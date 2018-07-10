Supreme Court hearing LATEST Updates: In January, 2018, the Supreme Court had said that it will reconsider its 2013 judgment in Suresh Kumar Koushal, (Suresh Kumar Koushal & Ors. versus Naz Foundation & Ors). The top court in January had upheld the constitutionality of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises homosexuality.

In a 2016 petition, filed by five persons challenging Section 377, the apex court issued notice to the central government and referred the matter to a larger Supreme Court bench. The Supreme Court on Tuesday started hearing a string of petitions challenging the vires of Section 377 of the India Penal Code.

Addressing the Supreme Court bench, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said, "Issues of sexual orientation and gender are different matters," Rohatgi tells Supreme Court bench. Reports said that the senior advocate was addressing sexual orientation. "Gender and sexual orientation should not be mixed. The petitioner is not asking for a separate gender."

"It is a matter of choice whether one identifies as gay or otherwise." "We are not talking about gender. Gay men and gay women don't call themselves something else, the issue is of orientation", Mukul Rohatgi argues before 5-judge bench of Supreme Court. Dealing with the Naz Foundation judgment of Delhi High Court, Rohatgi said that the judgment was well researched by the then Chief Justice.

"The effect of Section 377 in our country will affect mostly men even through the section appears sex-neutral," says Mukul Rohatgi. Addressing a Supreme Court bench, the senior advocate said, explained the provision and said any sexual intercourse, which is not vaginal-penal, is hit by this provision.

Rohatgi emphasised that constitutional morality overtakes societal mores. The senior advocate is arguing on behalf of lead petitioner Navtej Singh Johar. Rohatgi says issues of sexual orientation and gender are different matters. He added that Section 377 is based on Victorian morality. "Ancient India was different."

He said, "The first question is the correctness of the judgement in question. If the provision is bad, it does not matter what is the perception of the society." The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court has assembled and they will shortly start hearing pleas demanding scrapping of Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises gay sex between consenting adults. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi to commence arguments on behalf of lead petitioner, Navtej Singh Johar. Senior advocate Anand Grover is representing petitioner Arif Jafar, Ashok Rao & intervenor Naz foundation.

Rohatgi further said that reliance is placed upon the Delhi High Court judgement in Naz Foundation (2013), and the Supreme Court judgements of NALSA and the privacy matter. Mukul Rohatgi referred to the judgments of Hadiya, Shakti Vahini, Common Cause and Independent Thought and said that as the protecter of fundamental rights, the Supreme Court has the duty to protect the LGBTQ community.

The Supreme Court in December 2013, in Suresh Kumar Koushal & Ors. versus Naz Foundation & Ors. had declared Section 377 as constitutionally valid, setting aside a 2009 judgment of the Delhi High Court.

The court had held that Section 377 is not unconstitutional while stating that it would be open for the Parliament to consider scrapping the law.

Ahead of the Supreme Court hearing pleas demanding that Section 377, which criminalises gay sex between consenting adults, be scrapped several activists, supporters and people from the LGBTQ community tweeted out inspirational messages on the social media site. However, there were also message by those who are against the scrapping of the law. Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that "it" is not a normal thing. "We cannot celebrate it. It's against Hindutva. We should invest in medical research to see if it can be cured. Government should consider having a seven or nine judge bench."

A new five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear petitions to scrap Section 377, the law which makes homosexuality a crime in India on Tuesday. Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and newly-appointed judge Justice Indu Malhotra will now be part of the bench along with Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud. The two will replace Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan.

On 8 January, the Supreme Court said that it will re-examine its verdict upholding Section 377, and observed that "a section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear".

The 8 January order came on a petition by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia and others holding that Section 377 was "violative of fundamental rights under the Constitution's Article 21 (right to life)".

Earlier, the top court referred to a constitution bench several pleas filed by eminent citizens and NGO 'Naz Foundation' challenging a 2013 apex court verdict which re-criminalised gay sex between consenting adults.

Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse "against the order of nature" with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.

On January 8, the top court said that it will re-examine its verdict upholding Section 377, and observed that "a section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear".

The 8 January order came on a petition by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Bharatnatyam dancer Navtej Singh Johar, celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia and others holding that Section 377 was "violative of fundamental rights under the Constitution's Article 21 (right to life)".

The top court by its 2013 order set aside a Delhi High Court's July 2, 2009 verdict decriminalising gay sex.

Hotelier Kesav Suri, the Managing Director of Lalit Suri Hospitality group who is also an LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) rights activist, filed the plea in the apex court in April challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 377.

In May, another petition was filed by a batch of 20 current and former students of Indian Institutes of Technology on the issue.

Students, claiming to represent more than 350 LGBT alumni, students, staff and faculty from the IITs, said that the existence of Section 377 had caused them "mental trauma and illnesses, such as clinical depression and anxiety and relegated some of them to second-class citizenship".

Coming from different parts of the country with diverse religion, age, sex and other backgrounds, the petitioners said that Section 377 legitimises the stigma associated with sexual orientation and its expression -- something which is essential, fundamental, intrinsic and innate to an individual.