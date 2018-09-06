Section 377 Reactions LATEST Updates: Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter soon after it became clear that the Supreme Court is most likely to strike down the anti-LGBT Section 377 of the IPC and said, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"
Supreme Court's landmark ruling has been hailed by people from all walks of the society. Homosexuality is not an offence in India and it is not a mental disorder, five Supreme Court judges declared in a spectacular leap for gay rights in the country and a rainbow moment in its history. The Supreme Court overruled its own 2013 decision and partially struck down Section 377, a controversial British-era law that banned consensual gay sex. The ban is irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary, the judges said. "Take me as I am," said Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, toasting gay pride.
A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court Thursday unanimously decriminalised part of the 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex. In a strongly-worded order, the court said that Section 377 of IPC was weapon to harass members of LGBT community, resulting in discrimination.
SC terms part of IPC's Section 377, which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary. The Supreme Court also said that other aspects of Section 377 dealing with unnatural sex with animals and children remain in force. Section 377 of IPC was weapon to harass members of LGBT community, resulting in discrimination. Any kind of sexual activity with animals shall remain penal offence under Section 377 of the IPC, the Supreme Court noted.
A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra termed the part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which crimiminalises unnatural sex as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.
The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, struck down Section 377 as being violative of right to equality.
The top court, in four separate but concurring judgements, set aside its own verdict in the Suresh Kaushal case. Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine.
The apex court, however, said other aspects of Section 377 of IPC dealing with unnatural sex with animals and children shall remain in force. The historic judgement came on a batch of writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs.
They had sought decriminalisation of consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex by declaring Section 377 illegal and unconstitutional. The issue was first raised by the NGO, Naaz Foundation, which approached the Delhi High Court in 2001. The Delhi High Curt had in 2009 decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision as "illegal".
This high court judgement was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals, including Suresh Kumar Kaushal.
Transperson Speaks: SC judgments has little to do with the manner in which it transforms into rights or as to how society functions
Author of 'The Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story' and 'A Life in Trans activism' Revathi said:
"A lot of effort has gone into this judgment, I am thankful to all those who have made this possible. But realistically speaking, the judgments of the Supreme Court has little to do with the manner in which it transforms into rights or as to how society functions. The Dalit and Adivasi community has led struggles for inclusivity and policies reflecting affirmative action but their reality is a different question altogether. We live in times where the ruling government isn’t sensitive to people’s struggles or choices. How far will governments really try to incorporate policies which translate into something tangible for the community? Section 377 has been struck down but I don’t see any connection between this and the lived realities of transwomen. We still won’t be overnight granted access to the basic necessities of life that we’ve been struggling for. This section has been used as a tool to oppress transwomen for the longest time by foisting false cases on them. Now instead of that, they’ll use other sections. There are so many loopholes in the legal system. They’ll foist cases of theft, smuggling and other similar crimes to continue this reduction of our existence to that of criminals, like they’ve been doing for a while. Tara died in front of a Police Station in Chennai less than a year back. The police says she immolated herself but they took a video of her doing this. Who is to be blamed here? In front of a Police station if a woman burnt herself and isn’t stopped, that means the authorities still don’t view as they should. As the Nalsa judgment tells them to view us. I am 58 now and in my experience, in spite of everything that we take out campaigns for, there is so much that needs to change at the level of just perspective towards the community."
Popular commentator and satirist Ramesh Srivats tweeted:
'Section 377 decriminalised but this in no way takes away the vulnerabilities of transpersons'
Transwoman leader and founder of Telanaga Hijra Transgender Samiti Rachana Mudraboyina said:
"Consensual sex between two adults has been decriminalised but this in no way takes away the vulnerabilities of transpersons, for instance those on the roads doing sex work or begging. I would kike to talk about three points. The court is silent about civil rights like surrogacy rights, marriage rights and property rights. This is still a grey area. Secondly, there is both the Trans Bill and anti-trafficking bill which criminalizes the community. Does this judgment mean that members of the community who are sex workers are safe? Thirdly, it decriminalizes same sex relationships but what about crime and violence faced by the community within their families? There is so much intimate partner violence within the community. Does this law protect the community from intimate partner violence? Will transpersons be able to complain against this form of violence? Or does it go against them? After the coming of the Nalsa judgment, we’ve been regularly following up with the local authorities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regarding the violence faced by the community. It has worked as a source of pressure as this has helped us in our collectivization. But still, the inclusivity that we expected at the level of policy and laws hasn’t happened. The sensitization within professional spaces across the spectrum hasn’t happened too. Sonia, a hijra transwoman from Hyderabad faced an acid attack and it took us three years to claim her compensation. The authorities wanted to physically verify if she is a transwoman, inspite of the Nalsa judgment. That brings us back to our core argument that acknowledgment of a right means nothing. It is a good beginning but on the ground we face these difficulties every day. The push for inclusiveness using this right will have to be led by the community itself, the government has never proactively taken steps in this regard."
Bye Bye 377, Thank you Supreme Court, tweets Farhan Akhtar
Decriminalisation is but the first step: DY Chandrachud
The Supreme Court noted that Decriminalisation is but the first step."The Constitution envisages much more." Justice DY Chandrachud said, "LGBTs victim of Victorian morality. Constitutional morality and not Societal morality should be the driving force for deciding validity of Section 377."
The country gets its oxygen back, says Karan Johar
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter soon after it became clear that the Supreme Court is most likely to strike down the anti-LGBT Section 377 of the IPC and said, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"
'2009 judgement was a breath of fresh air and we soaked it all in'
Model, actor and equal rights activist Sushant Dighvikar — who was Mr Gay India in 2014 — spoke with Firstpost in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Section 377. Edited excerpts:
What for you have been the major milestones along this journey of scrapping Section 377?
(What we appreciate is that) there have been so many supporters of equal rights for the LGBTQ community, from even outside the community. Straight allies have been with us all through our fight for equality. We are going through a revolution and I think we deserve to be heard and respected.
One also thinks of the 2009 Delhi HC ruling, which had felt like such a landmark at the time — only to be overturned by the SC in 2013. What did those intervening years feel like?
They weren’t the easiest. The 2009 judgment was a breath of fresh air and we soaked it all in. And then in 2013, our brief moment of triumph was taken away from us. They tried to push us back inside the closet. But I guess it was too late… our fight got stronger and harder and today we welcome the SC’s verdict.
Section 377 should have left with the Britishers: Sushant Dighvikar
Model, actor and equal rights activist Sushant Dighvikar — who was Mr Gay India in 2014 — spoke with Firstpost in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Section 377. Edited excerpts:
What has the journey to this moment, as the SC pronounces its ruling on Sec 377, felt like — for you, personally, and for queer Indians and allies?
I have been out and about for a long time now. I was among the youngest TV show hosts who was openly gay. Back then, I was scared and worried about the backlash because of my sexual orientation. But I had amazing allies who helped me through those trying years. Over the years, the mindset has changed and it’s time indeed that Section 377 was scrapped. It’s not even an Indian construct! It is a Victorian relic, and reflects a colonial mindset. Section 377 should have left when the British left our country, it should have ended with the end of their oppressive and inhumane rule. Section 377 has now been thrown in the bin — which is where it belongs. It violated the fundamental rights of millions of Indians — rights the Constitution promises all the citizens of this great country.
Popular commentator and satirist Ramesh Srivats tweeted:
Bye Bye 377, Thank you Supreme Court, tweets Farhan Akhtar
Decriminalisation is but the first step: DY Chandrachud
The Supreme Court noted that Decriminalisation is but the first step."The Constitution envisages much more." Justice DY Chandrachud said, "LGBTs victim of Victorian morality. Constitutional morality and not Societal morality should be the driving force for deciding validity of Section 377."
The country gets its oxygen back, says Karan Johar
Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar took to Twitter soon after it became clear that the Supreme Court is most likely to strike down the anti-LGBT Section 377 of the IPC and said, "Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back!"
While we must celebrate the decision, we should also remember that it is this very Court that overturned the Delhi High Court's 2009 judgment
While Supreme Court collected applause for delivering a landmark judgment by ruling that homosexuality isn't an offence in India, a few said that it is crucial to remember that the institution "is not without fault."
