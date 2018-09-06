Transperson Speaks: SC judgments has little to do with the manner in which it transforms into rights or as to how society functions

Author of 'The Truth About Me: A Hijra Life Story' and 'A Life in Trans activism' Revathi said:



"A lot of effort has gone into this judgment, I am thankful to all those who have made this possible. But realistically speaking, the judgments of the Supreme Court has little to do with the manner in which it transforms into rights or as to how society functions. The Dalit and Adivasi community has led struggles for inclusivity and policies reflecting affirmative action but their reality is a different question altogether. We live in times where the ruling government isn’t sensitive to people’s struggles or choices. How far will governments really try to incorporate policies which translate into something tangible for the community? Section 377 has been struck down but I don’t see any connection between this and the lived realities of transwomen. We still won’t be overnight granted access to the basic necessities of life that we’ve been struggling for. This section has been used as a tool to oppress transwomen for the longest time by foisting false cases on them. Now instead of that, they’ll use other sections. There are so many loopholes in the legal system. They’ll foist cases of theft, smuggling and other similar crimes to continue this reduction of our existence to that of criminals, like they’ve been doing for a while. Tara died in front of a Police Station in Chennai less than a year back. The police says she immolated herself but they took a video of her doing this. Who is to be blamed here? In front of a Police station if a woman burnt herself and isn’t stopped, that means the authorities still don’t view as they should. As the Nalsa judgment tells them to view us. I am 58 now and in my experience, in spite of everything that we take out campaigns for, there is so much that needs to change at the level of just perspective towards the community."