Second Health Working Group meeting to be held in Goa under India's G20 presidency

Panaji: The second Health Working Group meeting will be held in the southwestern Indian city of Goa under India’s G20 presidency from Monday. The three-day-long meeting will conclude on 19 April.

.@DrBharatippawar, MoS (HFW) delivered the keynote address today at the inaugural session of the 2nd #G20India Health Working Group meeting in Goa. The three day mega event will hold meaningful conversations around health, ensuring #UniversalHealthCoverage. @PMOIndia @g20org pic.twitter.com/0SamYhrvrB — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 17, 2023

The high-level meeting will be attended by around 180 delegates from 19 G20 member countries, 10 invited states and 22 international organizations, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The meeting will hold discussions around three priorities that have been identified by the G20 Health Track.

The first priority is to focus on Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response with special emphasis on One Health and AMR (antimicrobial resistance). The delegates will then discuss ways to increase the accessibility and availability of safe, effective, quality and affordable medical countermeasures. Lastly, the meeting will hold a discussion on Digital Health Innovations and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery.

Along with holding important meetings, the delegates will also have a chance to experience the local Goan culture. The cultural ministry has arranged various traditional programs for the participants to showcase India’s rich diversity and culture based on the Indian philosophy of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’.

The Health Track of the G20 India Presidency will comprise four Health Working Group (HWG) Meetings and one Health Ministerial Meeting (HMM).

India plans to host four side events along with HWG meetings to enrich, supplement and support G20 discussions. A side event on Digital Health will be held on the sidelines of the second meeting of HWG at Goa on April 18-19.

