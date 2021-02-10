SECI recruitment 2021: Apply online for 26 posts at seci.co.in; last date is 9 March

According to the official notification, no application fee is being charged in view of the pandemic situation and candidates need to register themselves on the website before applying

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited has invited applications for SECI recruitment 2021 for 26 different posts. According to a report by Careers 360, candidates who meet the recruitment eligibility can apply for the SECI recruitment 2021 at seci.co.in.

The report added that the online application process commenced today ( 10 February) from 11 am and will continue till 5 pm on 9 March.

As per the official notification, here are the SECI Recruitment 2021 eligibility and vacancy details:

Manager: 01 post, age limit 40 years

Sr Office: 02 posts, age limit 32 years

Sr Engineer: 01 post, age limit 32 years

Sr Accounts Officer: 02 posts, age limit 32 years

Secretarial Officer: 01 post, age limit 32 years

Supervisor: 02 posts, age limit 32 years

Junior Programmer: 01 post, age limit 32 years

Junior Accountant: 03 posts, age limit 32 years

Supervisor: 13 posts, age limit 32 years

The official notification adds that the applications have to be submitted online on the website seci.co.in and applications sent other than the prescribed mode will stand rejected.

As per the notification, no application fee is being charged considering the pandemic situation and candidates need to register themselves on the website before applying.

Here's how to apply for SECI Recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official SECI website seci.co.in.

Step 2: Once there, they need to search for the SECI recruitment 2021 link and apply online.

Step 3: Candidates have to fill the SECI recruitment 2021 details in the SECI application form and successfully submit the SECI recruitment form.