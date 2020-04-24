SEBI extends last date for submission of application for Grade A (Assistant Manager) till 31 May

Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the last date to apply for Grade A (Assistant Manager) till 31 May. The earlier last date for registration was 30 April. The last date for editing application details is also 31 May. Candidates can take print outs of the application till 15 June.

Those interested can apply on the official website of SEBI at https://www.sebi.gov.in/ . Application fee for candidates belonging to unreserved or other backward class or economically weaker section is Rs 1,000. Those belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and persons with disability will have to pay Rs 100.

There are 147 vacancies for Grade A (Assistant Manager) post. The vacancies are for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream, and Official Language Stream.

The minimum educational criteria is different for different streams. The maximum age limit is 30 years.

The selection process consists of three stages. In the phase-1, an on-line screening exam is held. This phase consists of two papers of 100 marks each. The second phase also comprises two papers of 100 marks each. In the third phase, interview is held.

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SEBI - https://www.sebi.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the careers option, after which you will be directed to a new page where you can find link for Grade A (Assistant Manager) application link.

Step 3: Fill the required information.

Step 4: Make payment.

Step 5: Download and take printout of the application form

