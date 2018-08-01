You are here:
SC/ST Atrocities Act: Union Cabinet gives nod to bill to restore laws original provisions

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 16:53:52 IST

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on 9 August, a top government source said.

A file photo of Ram Vilas Paswan. PTI

A file photo of Ram Vilas Paswan. PTI

The bill to restore the original provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act will be brought in Parliament, he said. The Supreme Court in a ruling in March had introduced safeguards which, Dalit leaders and organisations said, diluted the Act and rendered it toothless.

BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party president Ram Vilas Paswan had led the call to bring a new law to overturn the court order. Several ruling party MPs belonging to Dalit and tribal communities had also backed the demand.


