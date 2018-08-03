SC's censure of Section 497 is welcome: Adultery law viewed women as 'chattels' to be defiled or protected

In their precarious post-colonial condition, decolonised nations — and India, too, is one — acknowledged that the power they had inherited from colonial rule must, in order to foster their respective democratic experiments, be shared schematically between its political estates and pillars.

For power to be shared, it must first be made legal to wield it, and herein the post-colonial, decolonised states confronted the immediacy of creating a regime of law in whose reverential sway sovereignty could be vested.

But the sway of this law has had a tenuous course, and an obvious encumbrance in it has been the weight of history contained in impish tracts of legality which necessitated that every right, particularly those fundamental, be repeatedly negotiated and called into democratic suspicion.

Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which decrees that "whoever has sexual intercourse with a person who is and whom he knows or has reason to believe to be the wife of another man, without the consent or connivance of that man, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offense of rape, is guilty of the offense of adultery, and shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine, or with both", is as historical and legal as Macaulian, so to speak. Its premise is unexceptionally Victorian — it makes the marital union between men and women coterminous with sacrality whose transgression, because blasphemy has ceased to be fashionable, has to be criminal.

Here, as in the Victorian ethic, the wife is a mute subject, a "chattel", as Chief Justice Dipak Misra appropriately phrased it, who will either be protected or defiled. It is a law which places, in very certain terms, marriage at the centre of every social milieu, and makes obedience to its preservation the only way to be and remain in legality.

On 2 August, 2018, the Supreme Court, in its hearing of the case of petitioner Joseph Shine, meditated on the subject. The context of the case need not be reiterated, but a critical fixture which makes the case and the hearing disjunctural and at painful odds is the throwing open of the constitutional validity of adultery as a juridical idea by Shine and his advocates. So far, this is not an impulse that the Supreme Court bench has echoed clearly, murmurings and anticipatory hope notwithstanding.

What is clear is that the bench, comprising Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, has made a trenchant critique of the chattel-like treatment of women in the so-called adultery law and delivered a salutary conviction to the re-making of the IPC section into gender-neutrality. It did so by placing its argument in two registers: The law as extant is gender unjust because first, it would treat as legal and permissible a sexual union between a married woman and another man if it carries the consent of the husband, and two, because it refuses to acknowledge the criminality of the married woman or her ability to summon her husband's adultery into criminality by the law in the exercise.

As it makes adultery a dilemma to be decided between men, the Supreme Court found the law in contravention of Article 14, which guarantees to every citizen the right to equality, especially in matters of the legal.

If making the law gender-neutral would imply the transitory re-creation of women from Macaulay's mute subjects into empty ones divested of social reality and political condition, the judgement leaves much to be simultaneously desired and critiqued. The inclusion of women into the determination of who is legal and who is criminal — or what Uma Chakravarti has poignantly called the "add women and stir formula" — does not by itself make a judgement or meditation feminist. Equality before the law, or more broadly, political equality is a lofty idea, but in India, as in different incarnations elsewhere, it runs counter to social, economic, and cultural inequities.

This is reminiscent of BR Ambedkar's resounding warning from which the Supreme Court would do well to take a leaf. A gender-neutral refashioning of the law would ignore, as law does ever so often, that a more important question than who is legal and who is criminal is who is more vulnerable. The marital union, despite the legalese of equality, is an institution that's historically and socially inegalitarian — there are "crimes" beyond the legal, punished more severely than the law kills.

The court does not require the instatement of political punishment against adulterous women who, by their social location as women who have transgressed, meet quotidian punishment. In expanding the spheres of criminality for women within this very legal space, a re-fashioned law will not re-allocate power but reinforce it with more totalising force.

In debating how to change the law, the Supreme Court's meditations remain blinkered for their inability, or wilful refusal, to ask why the law exists. "Definitely," the bench said, "The matrimonial sanctity aspect is there."

Such an insecure reiteration evidences too clearly that Joseph Shine's conviction that the validity of the law be debated is as far from fructification as conceivable, for it has been decided, as a foregone premise, that adultery as a legal idea is not only valid but also desirable for its sanctity. Since the law punishes adulterous unions, it recognises that the marital union, in the totality of its sanctimonious character, is an unnatural creature whose force was and is primarily and entirely social. Dismissed from nature, why, then, should matrimonial sanctity be protected?

To return again to Ambedkar, who reminded us that marriage mediates between, by fostering, the re-production of inequitable and unjust caste, class, and property relations by reproduction, it is to be asked why the law must protect that which women need protection from.

It is not Section 497 which treats women like "chattel", but the social script of marriage and adultery which always already underlies and underlines the so-called adultery law. A feminist reading of adultery would refuse to leave the marital union as one of unquestionable, as if natural, sanctity and make legal peace with but political affront against the violence which characterises the lived experience of marriage in an unequal society, where even rape carries unimpeded impunity. Therein is the only justice.