Scores of fish leap out of water at Kochi Water Metro terminal; video goes viral
People are heard expressing their awe. While a man tries to catch fish, another man is seen capturing the visuals
A video of scores of fish leaping out of water at the Kochi Water Metro terminal has now gone viral on social media. Fishes leaping out of the water in small numbers is a common sight, but this time in the viral video scores of fish leaping out together was a rare occasion.
The video of scores of fish jumping out of the water was shared on Twitter by Gokul Gopalakrishnan. They can be seen covering a massive area of the water body.
People are heard expressing their awe. While a man tries to catch fish, another man is seen capturing the visuals. A boat is seen halted at a distance.
Related Articles
“At the #kochiwatermetro vyppin terminal,” read the caption of the clip.
Gopalakrishnan shared one more clip in the comment section.
— Gokul Gopalakrishnan (@gokulonthego) May 2, 2023
Kochi Water Metro is a unique public boat service that is integrated with the metro rail network. Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRL) implemented the project with the support of a German financial organisation, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, according to The Indian Express.
The boats are hybrid, battery-powered, air-conditioned, and accessible to people with disabilities. They are designed similarly to Kochi Metro coaches and boat terminals, with passenger access and exit gates and safety precautions similar to the metro rail service.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
WATCH: Viral video surfaces moments after Maoists blew up DRG vehicle In Dantewada
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel gave a shoulder to and carried the mortal remains of a District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and said that sacrifices of DRG personnel will not go in vain.
WATCH: Video of solar-powered 7-seater vehicle made from scrap wows Harsh Goenka
The vehicle was built by a youngster. In the viral video he can be seen proudly driving the vehicle along with six other passengers
WATCH: Man climbs on truck, throws goats on road; video goes viral
Despite the risk of the animals being injured or causing accidents on the road, the man was witnessed throwing the goats on the road, purportedly to steal them