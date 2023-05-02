India

Scores of fish leap out of water at Kochi Water Metro terminal; video goes viral

People are heard expressing their awe. While a man tries to catch fish, another man is seen capturing the visuals

FP Staff May 02, 2023 13:19:57 IST
Scores of fish leap out of water. Twitter/@gokulonthego

A video of scores of fish leaping out of water at the Kochi Water Metro terminal has now gone viral on social media. Fishes leaping out of the water in small numbers is a common sight, but this time in the viral video scores of fish leaping out together was a rare occasion.

The video of scores of fish jumping out of the water was shared on Twitter by Gokul Gopalakrishnan. They can be seen covering a massive area of the water body.

People are heard expressing their awe. While a man tries to catch fish, another man is seen capturing the visuals. A boat is seen halted at a distance.

“At the #kochiwatermetro vyppin terminal,” read the caption of the clip.

Gopalakrishnan shared one more clip in the comment section.

Kochi Water Metro is a unique public boat service that is integrated with the metro rail network. Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (KMRL) implemented the project with the support of a German financial organisation, Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau, according to The Indian Express.

The boats are hybrid, battery-powered, air-conditioned, and accessible to people with disabilities. They are designed similarly to Kochi Metro coaches and boat terminals, with passenger access and exit gates and safety precautions similar to the metro rail service.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: May 02, 2023 13:19:57 IST

