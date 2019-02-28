Schools in Jammu and Kashmir within 5 km of International Border and LoC to be closed today, exams rescheduled

Samba: All government and private schools within a range of 5 kilometers from the International Border will remain closed on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district as per orders of the District Development Commissioner of Samba.

Similarly, the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu also informed that all government and private schools up to 10+2 level falling within 5 kilometers of the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC) in the district will remain closed on Thursday.

Moreover, the director of school education has also announced that the Class 8 and Class 9 mathematics exam scheduled to be held on 28 February stands postponed due to the unavoidable circumstances in the Jammu division, and the rescheduled date shall be notified separately.

The decisions were made keeping the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir in mind.

On Tuesday, Governor Satya Pal Malik had reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the air strikes carried out earlier that day.

In the meeting, Malik was briefed about the prevailing law and order and security situation in the state following the early morning operations against Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.

He was also informed that the life in both Kashmir Valley and in Jammu region was normal.

