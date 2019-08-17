You are here:
Schools, colleges shut in Dharamshala due to heavy downpour; rain, thunderstorms likely for next two days, says IMD

India Asian News International Aug 17, 2019 15:19:35 IST

Dharamshala: All educational institutions will remain closed due to heavy rains in Dharamshala district on Saturday. "Keeping in view the ongoing heavy rains and extreme climatic conditions across the district, I hereby declare holiday for schools and educational institutions for 17 August", District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Prajapati in an order said.

Representational image. Reuters

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district will continue to receive rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm for the next two days.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 19 degrees Celcius and 27 degrees Celcius with humidity oscillating between 75 percent to 82 percent.

