Schools burnt down, children suffer from PTSD: Fact-finding team on Delhi riots aftermath say environment of fear pervades violence-hit regions

On 24 February, during the recent Delhi riots, a woman in Bhajanpura had to throw her two sons from the roof of her house, which was set ablaze by miscreants.

The woman, Preeti Garg, recalled this incident while speaking to a fact-finding team of intellectuals and academicians. Garg recalled that as toxic fumes began filling up in her house, she rushed to the roof with her children. In the lane behind her house, her neighbours were scrambling to flee the colony. She told the team, "I prayed to them for help. Some people downstairs asked me to drop my children down and they would catch them. I flung my sons, Sanyam and Vihan, down and the crowd below caught them.”

Much after securing the children, Garg and her mother-in-law escaped to safety with the help of a temporary ladder arranged by the neighbours.

Her children are being treated at a hospital in Malviya Nagar for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. They are unable to sleep; they wake up frequently at night and say "woh phir aa jayenge" (They will be back.)

The report was published on Wednesday by an organisation named ‘Group of Intellectuals and Academicians'. The fact-finding team comprised Monika Arora, (lawyer in the Supreme Court), Prerna Malhotra, (Assistant Professor, Department of English, Ram Lal Anand College Delhi University), Sonali Chitalkar (Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Miranda House, Delhi University), Shruti Mishra, (Assistant Professor, PGDAV College, Delhi University) and Divyansha Sharma (Assistant Professor, Institute of Home Economics, Delhi University). The team visited several sites charred by the riots and collected testimonies of affected persons.

Their report also highlighted the story of Maroof Ali, a daily wage labourer who was shot dead just 50 metres away from his house in Ghonda.

“On the night of 25 February, 2020 Ghonda was tense due to news of unrest in Bhajanpura and surrounding areas. Men were awake at night for a vigil (sic). Maroof Ali, aged 34, stepped out barely 50 meters from his house towards T-point along with five friends. All the five men sustained bullet injuries. Maroof Ali, a daily wager doing electrical repairs for his livelihood was shot below his right eye and died,” the report stated.

Maroof is survived by his mother, father, brothers and two children — Zeenat (10) and Farhan (6). His father told the group that conducted the study, "We have lived here for 47 years. We have never seen such conditions in this area”.

The study noted that nobody from the government visited Maroof’s family after his death.

The fact-finding team also reported that 22,000 books were burnt to ashes by rioters in Arun Modern Senior Secondary School located in Bhajanpura.

“The management supported many students from weaker socio-economic status families with freeships and bursaries. Today, the school lies totally burnt and destroyed. As we visited it, even after three days, smoke arose from the pile of books that were burnt. The owner of the school and its employees look on stoically as the future of several children lies burnt,” the report states about the damage to the school.

In the locality of Shiv Vihar, both Hindus and Muslims have lived side by side in the locality, but divisions cropped up due to the debate over the Citizenship Amendment Act. The report states, “Clearly, even in a composite community that lives together, there is a divide over CAA and Shaheen Bagh. Along with this, fear stalks the small, dirty lanes of Shiv Vihar. This is a divide that has been assiduously created over a period of few months. Communities that have been living together are now counting their dead.”

The report said that riots were carried out in a planned manner, and alleged that 'Urban Naxals' and 'jihadi forces' were behind the violence. It also alleged the involvement of Popular Front of India, Pinjda Tod and a group of women students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The Delhi Police is presently investigating the role of PFI and Pinjra Tod.

It stated, “In every gali, road we covered, the people said that the rioters were outsiders and not residents of their galli or mohalla. The question remains as to who these outsiders were. In northeast Delhi, some gallis open out into what is technically Uttar Pradesh. There is no sealed border."

According to the report, some Muslim residents living in North East Delhi received messages from the Bhim Army to congregate at Jaffrabad and Bhajanpura to block roads.

“Messages like these were circulated in Mustafabad and Jaffrabad also. Many said that tensions in the area intensified after anti-CAA protesters blocked 3 arterial roads (in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh). Muslim residents of the area told us that Kapil Mishra came in after these three arterial roads were blocked,” the report said.

Among the group's recommendations are handing over the inquiry to the National Investigation Agency, rehabilitation of victims, and probing the funding sources of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

