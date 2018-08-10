Schoolgirl in Mumbai dies, 30 other students fall ill after taking medicines in BMC-run school

Mumbai: A teenage girl student of a BMC-run Urdu medium school died of suspected poisoning from a medicine dose while at least 30 others were taken ill, officials said in Mumbai on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Chandni Sahil Shaikh. The exact cause of death is yet to determined.

The students of Sanjay Nagar Urdu School in Govandi, who were taken ill, were admitted to the Rajawadi Hospital, an official of BMC Disaster Control said.

A majority of those admitted complained of severe stomach pain and vomiting, but were now 'stable', a doctor treating them said.

More than 100 other students were taken to hospital by anxious parents for precautionary check-up even as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department teams rushed to the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Dinesh Desai of Deonar Division said that a police team visited the school and the hospital to investigate suspected poisoning.

An area social activist Sayed Ahmed told mediapersons that the children were administered doses of some medicine on Thursday by school authorities, though it was not clear whether it had any connection to symptoms they developed.

BMC officials said the Health Department probe report on the incident is expected later on Friday.