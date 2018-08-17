School principal arrested in Assam's Morigaon for not flying National Flag half-mast after Vajpayee's demise

Father James, Principal of Saint Eugene English School of Morigaon in Assam, was arrested on Thursday for not hoisting the National Flag on Independence Day and for not flying it half-mast, despite the announcement of State mourning in view of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrinmoy Goswami confirmed the arrest and said that the principal was taken to Morigaon Police Station.
The arrest was made at 6 pm on Thursday and a case has been registered against James under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour (Amendment) Act 2005. Before taking him into custody, the team which was sent to arrest him reportedly made him sing the National Anthem.
The central government had declared a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Vajpayee, who passed away on Thursday. In a circular, the home ministry had said the National Flag would fly at half-mast from Thursday for seven days across India.
With inputs from 101Reporters
Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 21:48 PM
