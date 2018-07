Muzaffarnagar: At least five school children were injured after their bus overturned on Monday on the Thanabhawan road in Muzaffarnagar, police said. The children were students of the Nalanda Public School. The vehicle's driver was also hurt in the incident, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar. Station House Officer VC Tiwari said of the injured children, four are from Niyamu village and one from Pipalshah village.