‘Scandalous headlines, aggravating communal tensions’: Centre pulls up TV channels for coverage of Delhi violence, Ukraine war

The government also said that certain debates on television channels on the incidents in north-west Delhi had unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language

Taking exception to television coverage of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the Delhi riots, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday issued a strong advisory to news channels asking them to abide by the programme code laid down by the relevant laws.

The government cited specific instances of hyberbolic statements by news anchors and scandalous headlines/taglines while reporting on the Ukraine-Russia conflict and disrupting the investigation process into the incidents in north-west Delhi by airing unverified CCTV footages.

The ministry alleged that channels have been making false claims about the conflict in Ukraine, and have been using “scandalous headlines/taglines that are often unrelated to the news item”. Meanwhile, the I&B ministry accused the channels of “aggravating communal tensions” in their coverage of the Jahangirpuri violence.

It also said that certain debates on television channels on the incidents in north-west Delhi had unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language.

Under the provisions laid down in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, the I&B ministry warned that the Central government may regulate or prohibit the transmission of a channel or programme if it “considers it necessary”.

Last week, clashes broke out between two communities in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Having regard to the above, the government expresses serious concern about the manner in which the television channels have gone about their operations in the manner of transmitting content , read the advisory issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

It strongly advised the television channels to immediately refrain from publishing and transmitting any content which is violative of the aforementioned provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 and the rules thereunder.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.