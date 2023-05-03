Scamming Faith: Fraudsters trick devotees at Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple using fake QR codes

The number of incidences of internet fraud has increased in recent months, and this time, the scammers have targeted the famed Badrinath-Kedarnath shrine. It’s one of India’s holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites, and a new scam includes adding phoney QR codes to trick tourists into making fraudulent payments.

The scam is carried out by planting phoney QR codes in various locations both within and outside the temple grounds, which are comparable to the authentic QR codes used by temple administration for contributions. Donations are directed to a bank account controlled by the fraudsters rather than the temple’s authentic account using these counterfeit codes.

Devotion mocked

This fraudulent behaviour has come to light as many devotees report being deceived by con artists. Temple authorities have issued an official statement advising worshippers to be cautious and pay only through genuine channels, such as the temple’s website, donation boxes, or physically passing over cash to authorised temple staff.

The temple administration has also encouraged the public to stay watchful and promptly report any suspicious activities to the authorities. They have also committed to punish individuals implicated in the scheme severely.

This latest scam aimed at the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple is a sad reflection of the growing tendency of con artists to prey on the weak and manipulate their faith for financial gain. It serves as a warning to be careful and cautious when making gifts, particularly to religious organizations, and to always use legitimate channels to do so.

Avoid falling for a fake QR code

Public awareness and education about QR code fraud, particularly spotting and avoiding bogus QR codes, are crucial. Scammers can take advantage of our confidence if we remain watchful. By remaining vigilant, we can protect ourselves and our communities against fraud.

Look for tampering signs: Scammers frequently alter authentic QR codes with their own counterfeit ones. Examine the code to determine whether it is on a sticker above another, or if there is evidence that it has been tampered with.

Never download a new QR code scanning app: Use only your phone’s camera. A QR code does not require any additional instruments to be used. If upon scanning a code it is asking you to download another app, in all likelihood the app will be malware, or worse, a trojan horse.

Check the name of the account holder carefully: Before you enter the pin to approve your payment, take a moment and carefully read the name of the account or wallet holder of the recipient. Normally, it is very difficult to create a UPI account/wallet using a fake name.

Ask the recipient to confirm if that’s his wallet: Once you have scanned the QR code and have been shown the name of the recipient’s wallet name or account name, take a moment and ask one of the representatives to confirm whether the account is authentic or not.

