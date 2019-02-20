SC to begin hearing Ayodhya case on 26 Feb; Babri-Ram Janmabhoomi matter scheduled after Justice SA Bobde returns from leave

The Supreme Court will begin hearing petitions in the politically-sensitive Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case on 26 February. The court announced the date after Justice SA Bobde, who is a part of five-judge Constitution Bench, returned from leave. The hearing is scheduled for 10.30 am on 26 February.

The apex court had cancelled the previous hearing of the Ayodhya case, which was scheduled for 29 January, citing Justice Bobde's absence. "Take notice that due to non-availability of Justice SA Bobde on 29 January, 2019, sitting of the Constitution Bench in the chief justice's court, comprising the chief justice and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, stands cancelled.

The dispute is related to a plot measuring 2.77 acres in the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. This particular piece of land is considered sacred among Hindus as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, one of the most revered deities of the religion.

The Ayodhya issue arose over whether the Babri Masjid was built after the destruction of a Ram temple. It eventually led to the demolition of the mosque on 6 December, 1992.

Muslims assert that the mosque is their sacred religious place — built by Mir Baqi in 1528 — and that Hindus desecrated it in 1949, when some people placed idols of Lord Ram inside the mosque.

The case has now become a political tool, with the BJP making the construction of the Ram temple one of its key election promises ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

