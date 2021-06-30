SC says ICAI CA July exams to start from 5 July, allows opt-out for COVID-19 affected students
The CA July exam candidates need not submit an RT-PCR report if they submit a certificate by the doctor, the apex court observed
The Supreme Court of India today (Wednesday, 30 June) ordered that the CA July exams which are conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) can be held starting from Monday, 5 July.
The decision was taken by the bench of justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Aniruddha Bose, reported NDTV.
The apex court also said that the candidates who are infected with COVID-19 can opt out by getting a certificate from a medical practitioner. The court said a student opting out should not be considered as an attempt.
The CA July exam candidates need not submit an RT-PCR report if they submit a certificate by the doctor that they have been affected by COVID-19 , the apex court stated.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by students who were seeking postponement of the exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were also other concerns raised by the students which have been addressed by ICAI in the court.
Yesterday, the apex court had assured that the exams would not be postponed. However, it had asked ICAI to submit notes clarifying certain aspects related to the exam.
The Supreme Court further said andidates will be allowed to opt out of the CA July exam if there is a last minute change in the examination centre, even within the city.
