SC refuses to lift ban on crackers, expresses concerns over rise in pollution levels during festive season

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in New Delhi while expressing concern over the increase in pollution during the festive season.

The apex court asked the petitioners seeking to lift the ban, “why do you want to increase pollution.” The SC said that its order on the ban was “very clear”.

The court has for now deferred the matter till the Diwali holidays.

This comes after BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moved the top court challenging the Delhi government’s ban on firecrackers.

The Delhi government had on 8 September banned all firecrackers till 1 January 2023 right before the onset of the festive season to keep a check on pollution.

“Emission from firecrackers seems to be an important contributing factor in worsening of Delhi’s pollution in the winter. In view of such a situation, a complete ban is being imposed on the production, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers so that people’s lives can be saved,” Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said.

Despite a similar ban in place last year also firecrackers were used in the capital. It was due to the availability of crackers on online platforms. But this time the ban has included the sale of crackers online as well.

Delhi, during the winter months, is engulfed by toxic smog. Though a considerable part of it comes from stubble burning in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab, the pollution from firecrackers acts as an immediate trigger.

Last year, in the days after Diwali the AQI has risen to a hazardous 463 on a scale of 500. This has been the case for the last few years now.

Immediate measures like closing schools and sending employees to Work from Home were taken to prevent people from getting exposed to the toxic air.

With inputs from agencies.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.