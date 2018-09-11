SC refuses to interfere with appointment of Dilbagh Singh as Jammu and Kashmir DGP, asks Centre for opinion on course of action

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Jammu and Kashmir government appointing an acting director general of police (DGP). A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud issued notice and sought a reply from the Centre.

The state government on 6 September appointed Dilbagh Singh as acting police chief, replacing SP Vaid who was posted as transport commissioner. During the hearing, Attorney General KK Venugopal, who appeared for the Centre, said the prohibition to appoint an acting DGP was introduced to prevent misuse of the two-year fixed tenure given in an earlier verdict of the apex court.

Advocate Shoeb Alam, appearing for Jammu and Kashmir, said the appointment of an acting DGP was purely an interim measure to tide over the peculiar situation till a regular appointment was made in consultation with UPSC. "We cannot afford the police force to be without a chief," he said, citing the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, Singh was not allowed to take charge on the grounds that his appointment amounts to contempt.

#SupremeCourt seeks Attorney General's views on appointment of new DGP by Jammu and Kashmir govt. J&K has sought permission to skip certain norms to let new DGP Dilbagh Singh take charge but it has been opposed on the ground this appointment amounts to contempt. @utkarsh_aanand — News18 Courtroom (@News18Courtroom) September 11, 2018

On Friday, the state government had approached the Supreme Court to explain the reason behind appointing an interim DGP in the state without consulting the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as mandated by the court in July. The state government removed SP Vaid as the police chief on 6 September, and appointed Director General of Prisons Dilbagh Singh as an interim head of the force contrary to the guidelines of the Supreme Court, which had ruled in July that there will be no ad hoc arrangement for the post of police chief in the states.

In July, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud passed a slew of directions for appointment of state police chiefs. "All the states shall send their proposals in anticipation of the vacancies to the UPSC well in time, at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent on the post of Director General of Police," the bench had said.

With inputs from PTI