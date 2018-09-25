SC puts 'tainted politicians' ball in Parliament's court: Officials, activists look to govt to pass law on candidates with criminal cases

The Supreme Court on Tuesday left the matter of disqualification of politicians carrying criminal charges against them, to the Parliament saying that the court cannot add to the grounds of disqualification. However, the apex court handed out a slew of directions for curbing criminalisation of politics:

— Candidates contesting elections must declare their criminal antecedents and mention their criminal case details in bold in the Election Commission form

— Political parties must put up criminal records of their candidates on their websites, issue a declaration for candidates with criminal pasts and give wide publicity to it in electronic media

The court also directed the Parliament to make a law to ensure that candidates with criminal records don’t enter public life and take part in lawmaking.

The judgment was pronounced by a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The judgment was pronounced in response to a batch of petitions including those filed by NGO Public Interest Foundation, former Chief Election Commissioner JM Lyngdoh, and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay who had asked the court to lay down appropriate guidelines/framework to ensure that those charged with serious criminal offences are unable to be politically active. The petitioners had also asked to lay down a time frame of six months for concluding the trial of criminal cases against the politicians, Bar and Bench reported.

The Court had earlier, in a landmark judgment in the Lily Thomas versus Union of India case, declared the Section 8(4) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as unconstitutional. Section 8(4) had provided sitting MPs and MLAs an additional layer of protection from disqualification in case they were convicted of certain offences. Further, if the sitting MP/MLA was to file an appeal or revision within these three months from the date of conviction, he/she could not be disqualified until the appeal or revision was disposed of, the Bar and Bench report stated.

Thus, the question before the top court was whether such disqualification should run from the date of framing of charge by the court or the candidate could be cleared for participation in polls while waiting for the conclusion of the trial. According to the report, the Court sought the opinion of the Law Commission on the issue which argued in the favour of later as it came to the conclusion that disqualification upon conviction has proved to be incapable of curbing the growing criminalisation of politics owing to delays in trials and a low conviction rate.

VS Sampath, former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) told Firstpost that since the Supreme Court has left it to the legislature to pass a law, the government should ensure that it is passed in the Parliament following the guidelines of the court.

Here is the full judgement of the Supreme Court:

