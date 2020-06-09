SC orders withdrawal of lockdown violation cases against migrant workers, asks states to identify and send stranded labourers home within 15 days

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed States and Union Territories to identify stranded migrant workers across the country willing to go back to their native places and transport them home within a period of 15 days.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also directed that all the cases registered against migrant workers for allegedly violating lockdown norms under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 should be considered as withdrawn.

The top court had last week reserved for today its order on a suo motu plea over the plight of migrant labourers stranded across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. "We are issuing some further directions. Further affidavits need to be filed now. All states and UTs have to identify stranded migrant workers and transport them back to native places within 15 days," said Justice Bhushan while pronouncing the order.

He said that Shramik special trains need to be provided within 24 hours as demanded.

The Centre and states have to prepare a list for identification of migrant workers in a streamlined manner, Justice Bhushan said. "Employment relief needs to be mapped out and skill-mapping of migrant labourers needs to be carried out. Provide all schemes to migrant workers and publicise them," the apex court directed.

The apex court also asked all the states and union territories to submit their detailed affidavits on schemes, job creation, etc and fixed the matter for further hearing to 8 July.

The top court had last week proposed a period of 15 days for the states to effectuate completion of transport and ferry the stranded migrant workers, who want to go to their native places. All states must create employment for migrants, the court had said.