SSC MTS result 2019: Staff Selection Commission expected to release multi-tasking staff result, check ssc.nic.in for details

SSC MTS Result 2019 to be declared today | The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the multi-tasking staff (MTS) Tier-I result on Tuesday, 5 November, 2019.

Candidates interested to view the same can log on to the official website of the SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff (paper-I) examination from 2 to 22 August.

As per an official notification released by the commission, 19.18 lakh candidates took the exam, out of a total of 38.58 lakh who had registered.

Earlier, the MTS examination result was set to release on 25 October, but was postponed. Resultantly, the Tier-II examinations — which were to be held on 17 November — were also rescheduled to 24 November.

MTS is a General Central service, Group 'C', non-gazetted, and a non-ministerial post.

Here are the steps to check the SSC MTS examination result 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Under the 'Latest News' tab, click on the link that says 'SSC MTS Result 2019'

Step 3: Download the PDF/results

Step 4: Take a screenshot of the same or download and take a print out for future reference

Candidates should note that the above-mentioned steps to check the results have not been independently verified by Firstpost.

Applicants who pass the first-round examination will be eligible to appear for the second-round (SSC MTS Paper-II) examination scheduled to be held on 24 November, which will be a descriptive paper, where applicants will be expected to write an essay or a letter.

The SSC was established on 4 November, 1975, and is an organisation that recruits for several posts under various ministries and departments in the Government of India. Its headquarters are in New Delhi and has several offices and sub-offices spread across the country.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.