SC may take up Unnao rape survivor's 12 July letter on threat by BJP MLA's aides today

The Supreme Court is likely to take up on Thursday a letter written by the Unnao rape survivor addressed to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on the threat faced by her family members.

On Wednesday, Gogoi took cognisance of the letter and sought an explanation from the Supreme Court secretary-general for the delay in placing the letter before the court.

"This morning I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday (Tuesday). I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me. We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens," said Gogoi.

The CJI also said that such cases are a reflection of the 'destructive volatile environment' and are a setback to the Supreme Court's constructive steps.

The observations came when senior advocate V Giri, who is assisting the court in a suo motu case on the alarming rise in child rapes, sought urgent hearing of the Unnao rape case.

The 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped two years ago by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, was critically injured in a car crash on Sunday. She was travelling with her family members and lawyer when their car was hit by a speeding truck in the northern state's Raebareli district.

The apex also sought the survivor's medical report and asked the Uttar Pradesh authorities to file a status report by Thursday on the accident. The matter was listed for hearing on Thursday.

Two of her family members were killed in the accident and her lawyer was seriously injured. The woman's family has filed a complaint alleging "conspiracy" behind the car crash.

A copy of the letter, written by the survivor and two of her family members, was also sent to the Allahabad High Court and Uttar Pradesh government authorities.

The letter dated 12 July claimed that some people, allegedly associated with Sengar, had threatened the survivor's family with dire consequences on 7-8 July. It also sought a direction for registration of an FIR against those who allegedly intimidated the family.

The letter, signed by the girl, her mother and aunt, stated that on 7 July, Naveen Singh, son of an accused in the case Shashi Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh, and one Kunnu Mishra had visited their house and threatened them. The next day, another person came to their house.

Along with the letter, they said, they were also annexing the video of the car in which these people had come to their house.

Arrests made so far in the case

Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau, was arrested in 2018 for allegedly raping the teenager at his residence in 2017.

In the road accident case, an FIR was filed on 29 July. Arun Singh — the son-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh — was named along with Kuldeep Sengar and eight others in the FIR.

About 15 to 20 unnamed people were also mentioned in the FIR. "FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer had told PTI.

With inputs from agencies