SC dismisses plea to impose curb on reporting of Tis Hazari clashes, asks petitioners to approach Delhi High Court

Supreme Court on Thursday refused to hear a plea by lawyers seeking to ban media from reporting the protests following the clash at the Tis Hazari Court on 2 November and asked them to take their to the Delhi High Court. The lawyers in their petition had urged the bench to bar the media from reporting anything related to the ongoing tensions between police and advocates, as it was "painting the lawyers in black".

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday clarified that its 3 November order which mandated that no coercive steps be taken against lawyers, was only in relation to the two FIRs lodged on 2 November clash. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, dismissed the Centre's plea urging the court to clarify that the 3 November order would not be applicable to subsequent incidents of violence.

A separate application was moved by Delhi Police on Wednesday, seeking modifications in the court's observations regarding how a lawyer was allegedly dragged into the lockup of the district court, the firing by one of the policemen posted there leading to gunshot injuries to three advocates and the order of lathi charge given by a senior officer on 2 November.

The court also expressed anguish over the "dissonance and friction" prevailing between the lawyers and the police who are "the preservers and the protectors of the rule of law" and suggested a meeting between "responsible representatives" of both sides to "sort out their differences amicably, on the basis of discussion and deliberations".

Lawyers in all the six district courts in Delhi abstained from work for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, protesting against the clash between advocates and the police at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex and denied access to litigants in some courts.

The police called off the protest staged by them on Tuesday outside the Delhi Police headquarters after an assurance that a judicial inquiry will be launched into the Tis Hazari clashes and the 4 November incident when a cop was roughed up by unidentified men outside the Saket District Court.

Meanwhile, the Bar Council of India alleged that protests by the police seemed to be "politically motivated".

At the Rohini Court, one lawyer took off his clothes and poured kerosene on his body threatening to immolate himself, while another climbed atop a building in the premises.

With inputs from PTI

