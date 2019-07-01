SC dismisses plea filed by PFI leader Azim Sharief for relief against UAPA charges for allegedly murdering RSS activist

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by a leader of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Azim Sharief, against framing of charges against him in the RSS activist R Rudresh murder case, in Bengaluru.

A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana dismissed the plea of Asim Sharif, who had approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court order of 2 January, 2018 refusing to discharge him from both the charges, of murder and of involvement in terrorist activities as defined under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, according to ANI.

RSS activist Rudresh was hacked to death in the Shivaji Nagar area of Bengaluru on October 16, 2016.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has probed the matter. Besides Sharief, some other people are also chargesheeted in the case.

Rudresh, a city secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, on 16 October, was returning home on a bike, on Kamaraja Road, after attending an RSS meeting at a nearby area. when the realtor was first knocked down from his bike and then attacked by the duo with a lethal weapon, police had stated.

The police had arrested four men within weeks, most of them in their mid-thirties. Sharief, 40, the main accused, was arrested by the police in November 2016.

The Union home ministry had ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe to figure out if there was a pattern and a larger conspiracy in the attacks on RSS activists in Karnataka and beyond.

According to an NDTV report, apart from Sharief, the other four accused charged by the NIA were Mohammed Sadiq, 35, Waseem Ahmed, 32, Irfan Pasha, 32 and Mohammed Mujeebullah, 41.

The five are members of the PFI and its affiliated organisation, the Social Democratic Party of India.

The NIA had filed charges in May 2018, just a month after the high court initially took the case away from the Central probe agency before restoring the case to the NIA weeks later.

"The killing was a clear act of terror with the intention to strike terror among a section of the people. This was achieved by the broad daylight murder of RSS member in uniform using a lethal on 16 October," the NIA said.

The NIA had charged them under the Centre's anti-terror law, UAPA, for offences punishable with a maximum penalty of a death sentence.

With inputs from PTI

