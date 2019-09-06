SBI SO 2019 online application form released, 22 September last date to apply; register on official website bank.sbi

SBI SO 2019| The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the online application form for the post of specialist cadre officers (SO) on contract basis at its official website- bank.sbi. The application process starts from today, 6 September and will continue till 22 September. The last date for printing the application is 29 September.

To be eligible for the job, all the candidates will have to submit the applications. Only shortlisted candidates from the applications will be called for interview. A total of four vacancies will be filled through the recruitment process and the job will be based out of Mumbai. Candidates will be hired on a three-year contract which is extendable up to two years, reported The Indian Express.

How to apply for SBI SO 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website- bank.sbi

Step 2: Click the 'Careers' tab on the top right-hand side corner of the website

Step 3: Click on the second option-'Recruitment of specialist cadre officers on contract basis' under the drop down list 'Latest Announcements'

Step 4: The page with the details of the application dates appears

Step 5: Click on the 'New Registration' tab to register or click on 'Login' if already registered

Step 6: Fill up the details in the form and make payment

The SBI application for SO 2019 on a contractual basis has vacancies for Chief Marketing Officer, Deputy Vice President, Assistant Vice President and Senior Executive and the expected salaries will be Rs 48 lakh, Rs 23 lakh, Rs 15 and Rs 19 lakh repectively, noted The Indian Express.