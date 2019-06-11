SBI SO 2019: Application process to fill 579 posts in State Bank of India ends tomorrow; how to apply on sbi.co.in

SBI SO 2019 | The State Bank of India (SBI) will shut the application process for the recruitment of specialist officers (SO) on 12 June, Wednesday. To apply for the post, candidates should visit SBI's official website sbi.co.in.

SBI is looking to fill 579 vacant posts for wealth management business unit through the recruitment process. The posts to be filled up include head of product, investment and research; relationship manager and customer relationship executives.

Those from General/OBC/EWS category who want to apply for the vacancies will have to pay Rs 750 as the application fee, while candidates from SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs 125.

The application process began on 23 May. After the end of application process, the shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round.

Follow these steps to apply for the vacancies:

Step 1: Register yourself through the link available on SBI website, bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application free via online payment.

Step 2: On the page for 'current opening' click on 'Apply Online' under the option for recruitment of specialist cadre officers.

Step 3: Fill the application carefully and submit it.

