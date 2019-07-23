SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019: Results, cut-offs to be announced soon; candidates can check on sbi.co.in for details

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 | The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam result is most likely to be announced soon. SBI is also likely to announce the preliminary cut-offs along with that. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results and the cut off on the official site — sbi.co.in

Steps to check the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website — sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link for SBI Preliminary Exam 2019

Step 3: Enter the required details to log in, like roll number, name, etc.

Step 4: View results as displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download results and take a printout for future reference

The SBI Preliminary Examination was conducted from 22 June to 23 June, 2019 in various parts of the country. The first phase of the selection process has been completed and the candidates are waiting for the result.

Here are some expected cut-offs predicted on the basis of previous years' scores, out of 100 marks:

General — 60 to 65 marks

EWS (Economically Backward Class) — 55 to 65 marks

OBC (Other Backward Class) — 53 to 63 marks

SC — 48 to 58 marks

ST — 42 to 52 marks

There will be 8,693 vacancies for the State Bank of India on offer. Please note, only the candidates who have passed the preliminary exam will be eligible to give the SBI Clerk Main 2019 exam, which is scheduled to be on 10 August, 2019. The SBI prelim exam was held online on 22, 23 and 30 June. The SBI Clerk main exam admit card is also expected to be released by the end of July.