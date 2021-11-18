SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2021: Results declared on sbi.co.in, check direct link here

The State bank of India Clerk (Junior Associate) Main exam was held from 1 October and 17 October.

The results of the Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains exam 2021 have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on 17 November, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the SBI Clerk Main examination may check their result on the official website of State Bank of India - https://sbi.co.in/

Methodical procedure to check the SBI Clerk Mains result 2021:

Visit the official website at https://sbi.co.in/

Click on the tab for Careers given on the main page

Click on the link for the final result of recruitment of Junior Associates

A PDF file will open with the result and roll numbers

Check your result and download the PDF for future use

Direct link for results: https://cache.careers360.mobi/media/uploads/froala_editor/files/SBI--Junior-Associates-mains-2021-RESULT-15-FORMAT.pdf

Candidates who qualify for the Mains exam will have to appear for a language proficiency test (LPT). Those who get selected after this round will then finally be recruited as a Clerk (Junior Associate) in the organisation.

Candidates are also informed that those who had selected LPT language in Class 10 and/or in Class 12 are exempted from appearing in SBI’s language proficiency test.

Along with qualifying for the proficiency test in local languages, candidates also have to ensure that all the eligibility criteria mentioned in the advertisement have to be fulfilled. If a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility criteria, they will not be recruited.

Candidates also have to ensure that all the details provided by them at the time of registration was correct. Verification of details and documents will also be a deciding factor in the final recruitment.

Through this recruitment drive, more than 5000 Clerk (Junior Associate) will be recruited in SBI banks and they will be posted in different branches all over the country. According to News18, the basic pay of selected candidates will be around Rs 19,900. The pay scale of the finally selected candidates is between Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920.