SBI Clerk Mains exam 2019: Second provisional wait list for post of Junior Associates released at sbi.co.in
The State Bank of India conducted the Clerk Mains examination 2019 on 10 August and 20 September, 2019, at various centres
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the second provisional waiting list of Clerk Mains examination 2019 on its official website at sbi.co.in.
The SBI Mains 2019 second waiting list has been published against non-joining and resignation of applicants. The bank had conducted the SBI Mains 2019 on 10 August and 20 September, 2019.
The exams were held at various centres.
Here is how you can check the waiting list:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section in the homepage
Step 3: Click on the tab that says 'Current opening'
Step 4: Click on the link that reads 'RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES)(Candidates provisionally selected from Second Wait list)'
Step 5: the waiting list with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates will appear in a PDF format
Step 6: Check for your roll number and download the PDF for future use
Here is the direct link to check out the roll numbers of candidates selected provisionally from waiting list:
https://www.sbi.co.in/documents/77530/400725/210920-WAITLIST-2-SBICLK2019-RESULT-15+columns.pdf/29b07573-bd97-b132-f3af-addfc0e0bf24?t=1600687726832
SBI had conducted the Clerk Mains exam in 2019 to shortlist candidates for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) in SBI.
The bank has also released the first provisional select list from the waiting list against non-joining and resignation. In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their Roll Number or Registration Number and Date of Birth in the designated space.
Click on this link to check the marks secured in the 2019 Mains exam: https://bank.sbi/web/careers/crpd/cr/2019-20/03/waitlist1
