SBI clerk 2018 admit cards to be released today: Here is how and where you can download them

The State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release the admit cards for the recruitment exam to the post of Junior Associate (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre today (6 June). Students who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit cards from sbi.co.in/careers .

The online preliminary examination is going to be conducted on 23, 24 and 30 June in various centres across the country. According to India Today, the recruitment exam is for filling up 8,301 seats in different departments.

Steps to download the admit card

-Go to the official website sbi.co.in/careers.

-Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2018 on the homepage

-Enter your registration id and password and click submit

-Download the admit and take a print out of the same for future use.

Procedure of selection

According to Hindustan Times, candidates will have to appear for an online preliminary exam and the main exam which will be followed by a local language test. The preliminary exam will be of one hour, and carry 100 marks which is divided into three sections: English language (30 marks), numerical ability (35 marks) and reasoning ability (35 marks). Each candidate will get 20 minutes for different sections.

The main exam is of two hours and will carry 200 marks, divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) general English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks) and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks).

The candidates will be allowed 35 minutes each for financial and general awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section.

The marks procured in the main exam will be the only determining factor for making the provisional selection list. It is also important for the candidates to note that there is negative marking which means one-fourth marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The tentative date for SBI Clerk Main Examination 2018 is 8 August, 2018, The Times of India reported.