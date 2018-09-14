Saudi Arabia, OPEC, and Russia deserve praise for preventing oil price spike: Perry

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia are working together to ensure oil prices stay affordable and deserve credit for their success, U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry told reporters after meeting Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow.

"The kingdom, the members of OPEC that are opting their production to be able to make sure that the citizenry of the world does not see a spike in oil price... are to be admired and appreciated, and Russia is one of them," Perry said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Andrew Osborn)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.