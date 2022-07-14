Satyendar Jain's wife to not appear before ED today
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned Poonam Jain to appear before it on 14 July in connection with a money laundering probe
New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain's wife Poonam Jain will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today as scheduled, on medical grounds, sources said.
The Enforcement Directorate had earlier summoned Poonam Jain to appear before it on 14 July in connection with a money laundering probe. She was asked to appear before ED investigators at its headquarters.
On 27 June, A Delhi court had extended by two weeks the judicial custody of Satyendar Jain, arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.
The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday extended the judicial custody of Satyendar Jain till July 20. The court also sent Vaibhav Jain, an accused in the case, to judicial custody in the same case.
The ED had arrested Jain, 57, on 30 May in an alleged money laundering case under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
(With inputs from ANI)
