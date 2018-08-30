Satya Pal Malik says Jammu and Kashmir legislators can continue to recommend works under Constituency Development Fund

Srinagar: In a significant decision, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) scheme shall continue to be operational in the State without any time limits.

"Legislators shall continue to recommend works under the Constituency Development Fund scheme subject to availability of balance CDF funds in their respective accounts and in tune with the guidelines of the scheme,” the Governor said Wednesday evening while reviewing the progress of developmental works.

During the review, Malik was informed that in view of the non-utilization of substantial amount of CDF, directions were issued to the Deputy Commissioners to continue sanctioning works under the said scheme till 30 September 2018.

The Governor, however, instructed that new timeline shall not apply anymore in future and works could be sanctioned as long as funds exist.

Malik observed that unhindered continuation of the CDF scheme was essential to ensure that the elected representatives respond to the developmental issues expeditiously.

In another major decision, the Governor directed that all such public projects completed through state funding could be inaugurated by the public representatives.

Observing that it would be inappropriate for any complete public project executed through state resources to remain unutilized for want of formal inauguration, Malik directed that the elected representatives be requested to inaugurate all such projects in their respective constituencies and dedicate them to the people for early use.

The state assembly has been placed in suspended animation since 19 June this year following fall of PDP-led coalition government after BJP withdrew its support.

Previous Governor N N Vohra had put a timeline for release of funds to works in progress under the CDF scheme.