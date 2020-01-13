Satya Nadella calls situation around CAA 'sad', says would love to see Bangladeshi immigrant become next Infosys CEO

As protests against the amended Citizenship Act continue across the country, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday termed the situation as "sad."

"I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys," Nadella, speaking to editors at a Microsoft event said, reported Buzzfeed editor-in-chief Ben Smith.

Asked Microsoft CEO @satyanadella about India's new Citizenship Act. "I think what is happening is sad... It's just bad.... I would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant who comes to India and creates the next unicorn in India or becomes the next CEO of Infosys" cc @PranavDixit — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 13, 2020

Historian Ramchandra Guha, who has opposed the new citizenship law, welcomed Nadella's remarks.

I am glad Satya Nadella has said what he has. I wish that one of our own IT czars had the courage and wisdom to say this first. Or to say it even now. https://t.co/KsKbDUtMQk — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 13, 2020

The Citizenship Amendment Act was passed by Parliament on 11 December. According to the legislation, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till 31 December, 2014, due to religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Protests have broken out against the CAA across the country, with those opposing the law contending that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along withe the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

With inputs from PTI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.