Sardar Patel statue unveiling LIVE updates: Narendra Modi says those invloved in constructing structure will be part of history

India FP Staff Oct 31, 2018 11:27:52 IST
  • 11:27 (IST)

    We have to ensure Sardar Patel's work of unifying the nation is continued: Modi

    "India is following the path shown by Patel and is moving towards becoming the world's greatest economic and strategic power," Modi said at the inauguration of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. 

  • 11:20 (IST)

    I salute and thank the many talented sculptors, architects worked on the statue, Narendra Modi

    People across the world will visit this site and remember Sardar Patel's contribution and many experienced sculptors and engineers have worked day and night to make it possible.

  • 11:08 (IST)

    Had it not been for Sardar Patel, we would have to take a visa to travel across various states of India

    "Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is responsible for us living in a united India today. Due to his efforts after Independence, said Modi. Patel gave our Constitution its fundamental rights and ensured all discrimination was removed from the society, he said. 

  • 11:00 (IST)

    Watch: The unveiling of the 'Statue of Unity'

    Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the structure in Gujarat's Kevadiya.

  • 10:59 (IST)

    Want to create a virtual museum for all those kings and rulers who gave up on their powers for the nation: Modi

    Narendra Modi said that he dreams to extend the statue complex to include a museum highlighting the glory of all those kings and rulers who sacrificed their position for the unity of the nation. 

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Thankful for Sardar Patel's blessings, love of all Indians as we witness a historic moment today: Narendra Modi

    The prime minister said that it is a historic moment for all Indians as the country is honouring its great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Statue of Unity built at a cost of  Rs 2,989 cr; steel and bronze used in its making
     
     
    Built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the Statue of Unity project, barring bronze cladding which is a fragment of the mammoth work, has been done indigenously, L&T told PTI. The statue is located approximately 3.5 km downstream from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, on Sadhu Hill on the bed of the river Narmada.
    The raft construction of the structure actually begun on 19 December 2015, and took 33 months construction time for completion. It devoured 1, 80,000 cu m of cement concrete, 18,500 tonnes of reinforced steel, 6,500 tonnes of structured steel, 1,700 tonnes of bronze and 1,850 tonnes of bronze cladding, the conglomerate said.
     

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Memorial structure took just 33 months to be completed

    The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Ballabhbahi Patel known as Iron Man of India, would be the tallest in the world and the quickest to be completed in just 33 months unlike China's Spring Temple Buddha which took 11 years to complete, infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro claimed.

     
    At 182 metres from the road entry and 208.5 metres from the river entry, the iconic statue is taller than the 153m Spring Temple Buddha in China and almost twice the height of the world-famous Statue of Liberty in New York. The giant statue is set for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 October.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    182-metre long structure to be world's tallest structure
     
     
    The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel is being dedicated to the nation on his birth anniversary in Narmada District of Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the statue at Kevadiya in Gujarat on Wednesday.
      

Image of The Statue of Unity. Image courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

At the launch ceremony, the prime minister will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' to mark the dedication of the statue, a statement from his office said. The prime minister will press a lever to commence a 'virtual abhishek' of the statue, it said.

He will then arrive at the Wall of Unity to inaugurate it. At the feet of the statue, Modi will perform a special prayer to mark the occasion. The prime minister will then visit the museum and exhibition, and the viewers' gallery. This gallery, at 153 metres height, can accommodate up to 200 visitors at one time. It offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges. The dedication ceremony shall also be punctuated by a flypast of IAF aircraft and performances by cultural troupes.


