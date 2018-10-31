Sardar Patel statue unveiling LATEST updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a historic moment for all Indians as the country is honouring its great leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is responsible for us living in a united India today. Due to his efforts after Independence, said Modi. Patel gave our Constitution its fundamental rights and ensured all discrimination was removed from the society, he said.

The prime minister will dedicate the world's tallest statue the 'Statue of Unity' at Kevadiya in Gujarat on Wednesday. The 182-metre statue of Vallabhbhai Patel will be dedicated to the nation on his birth anniversary in Narmada district of Gujarat.

People across the world will visit this site and remember Sardar Patel's contribution and many experienced sculptors and engineers have worked day and night to make it possible, Modi said.

At the launch ceremony, the prime minister will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' to mark the dedication of the statue, a statement from his office said. The prime minister will press a lever to commence a 'virtual abhishek' of the statue, it said.

He will then arrive at the Wall of Unity to inaugurate it. At the feet of the statue, Modi will perform a special prayer to mark the occasion. The prime minister will then visit the museum and exhibition, and the viewers' gallery. This gallery, at 153 metres height, can accommodate up to 200 visitors at one time. It offers a spectacular view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges. The dedication ceremony shall also be punctuated by a flypast of IAF aircraft and performances by cultural troupes.