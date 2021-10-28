Sameer Wankhede won't be arrested without three-day prior notice, Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC
Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not arrest NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him a prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.
Wankhede also moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him.
He sought an urgent hearing of his plea challenging the Mumbai police's decision to form a four-member team to investigate the allegations of extortion and corruption against him, in the aftermath of the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.
The Maharashtra government initially opposed the plea but subsequently, chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai assured the court that it will give prior notice of arrest to Wankhede.
"We assure the court that three working days' notice will be given (to Wankhede) before arrest by Mumbai Police," Pai said.
The high court disposed of the plea following the state government's statement.
also read
Mumbai cruise drugs case: NCB tells court Sameer Wankhede, others officers have impeccable record
Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the case, on Sunday claimed Rs 25 crore was demanded by an official of the NCB and other persons to let off Aryan Khan
Why Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail and Kiran Gosavi are making headlines in the Aryan Khan drug case
The investigation into the Mumbai cruise drug case has devolved into allegations and counter-allegations, making the case murkier than it already is
Sameer Wankhede faces NCB heat; Nawab Malik adds another twist to tale
NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh said Wankhede shared many things before the team which will collect some more documents from him in the coming days