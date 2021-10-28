India

Sameer Wankhede won't be arrested without three-day prior notice, Maharashtra govt tells Bombay HC

Wankhede moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him

Sonam Chauhan October 28, 2021 22:35:58 IST
File image of Sameer Wankhede. PTI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it will not arrest NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede without giving him a prior notice of three working days, in connection with the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled against him.

Wankhede also moved the Bombay High Court on Thursday, seeking interim protection from arrest or any coercive action against him.

He sought an urgent hearing of his plea challenging the Mumbai police's decision to form a four-member team to investigate the allegations of extortion and corruption against him, in the aftermath of the cruise drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested.

The Maharashtra government initially opposed the plea but subsequently, chief public prosecutor Aruna Pai assured the court that it will give prior notice of arrest to Wankhede.

"We assure the court that three working days' notice will be given (to Wankhede) before arrest by Mumbai Police," Pai said.

The high court disposed of the plea following the state government's statement.

Updated Date: October 28, 2021 22:38:40 IST

