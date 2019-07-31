Samajwadi Party questions setting up of RSS ‘army’ school in UP’s Bulandshahr, calls it ‘disregard of Constitution’

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday questioned the need of setting up an RSS 'army' school in Bulandshahr district, saying it will be a disregard of the Constitution. In a statement, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said the RSS is planning to open such institutes for its political gains.

"RSS follows a divisive ideology. Its role in the freedom struggle was negative and even till date, it has nothing to do with ideals of freedom struggle. RSS will open such institute for its political gains where ways of disrupting harmony and mob lynching will be taught", he said.

"Rs 40 crore will be spent on the construction of the school. What is the need to have a separate army school run by RSS in the state? This raises doubts. It now wants to conspire at the national level. It is a disregard of Constitution", Akhilesh added.

The 'army' school is currently under construction in Shikarpur in Bulandshahr. Rajpal Singh, who donated his land for the school had said: "Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum will be followed in the school and the students will be trained for defence forces".