Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Yadav dies at Gurugram hospital

Sadhna Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram due to a lung infection

FP Staff July 09, 2022 16:58:42 IST
New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram on 9 July.

According to a report in India Today, "Sadhna was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon due to lung infection."

Condolences started pouring in as soon as the news of Sadhna Yadav's death was confirmed.

The offcial Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party also tweeted condoling the demise of Sadhna Yadav. "The demise of respected Samajwadi Party custodian Neta Ji's wife Shrimati Sadhna Yadav Ji is extremely saddening. Heartfelt tributes," the official handle of Samajwadi Party tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya offered his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family.

Maurya said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, may the Lord give place to the holy soul at his feet. Give courage to Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss."

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Very sad news was received about the demise of Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God give strength to Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss. May God grant peace to the departed virtuous soul."

Updated Date: July 09, 2022 16:58:42 IST

