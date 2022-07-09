Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav's wife Sadhna Yadav dies at Gurugram hospital

Sadhna Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram due to a lung infection

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhna Yadav died at a hospital in Gurugram on 9 July.

According to a report in India Today, "Sadhna was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon due to lung infection."

Condolences started pouring in as soon as the news of Sadhna Yadav's death was confirmed.

The offcial Twitter handle of Samajwadi Party also tweeted condoling the demise of Sadhna Yadav. "The demise of respected Samajwadi Party custodian Neta Ji's wife Shrimati Sadhna Yadav Ji is extremely saddening. Heartfelt tributes," the official handle of Samajwadi Party tweeted.

समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक आदरणीय नेता जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना यादव जी की मृत्यु , अत्यंत दुःखद। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) July 9, 2022

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya offered his condolences to Mulayam Singh Yadav and his family.

Maurya said, "Received the sad news of the demise of Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, may the Lord give place to the holy soul at his feet. Give courage to Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss."

पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की पत्नी श्रीमती साधना गुप्ता जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला,प्रभू पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में जगह दे. आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी और परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की क्षमता दे!

ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 9, 2022

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, "Very sad news was received about the demise of Sadhna Gupta, wife of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mulayam Singh Yadav. May God give strength to Mulayam Singh ji and his family members to bear this loss. May God grant peace to the departed virtuous soul."

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की धर्मपत्नी श्रीमती साधना गुप्ता जी के निधन का अत्यंत दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। भगवान श्री मुलायम सिंह जी और उनके परिजनों को ये दुख सहन करने की क्षमता दें। ईश्वर दिवंगत पुण्य आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 9, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.