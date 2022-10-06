New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and is on life-saving drugs. He is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, the hospital said in a bulletin.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since 22 August. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained about uneasiness.

He was shifted to the critical care unit of the hospital on Monday (3 October).

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health .

On Monday, Samajwadi Party workers organised special prayers in many temples across the state for long life of the party founder.

In July, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav passed away. She was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram after she complained of difficulty in breathing.

She was shifted the ICU after her condition deteriorated. She was earlier admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was shifter to Gurugram by air ambulance.

With inputs from agencies

