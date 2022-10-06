Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav 'critical', still in ICU on life saving drugs: Hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since 22 August. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained about uneasiness
New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and is on life-saving drugs. He is still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, the hospital said in a bulletin.
“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said.
Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since 22 August. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained about uneasiness.
He was shifted to the critical care unit of the hospital on Monday (3 October).
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday and enquired about his father Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health .
On Monday, Samajwadi Party workers organised special prayers in many temples across the state for long life of the party founder.
In July, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav passed away. She was suffering from lung disease and was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram after she complained of difficulty in breathing.
She was shifted the ICU after her condition deteriorated. She was earlier admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow, but when her condition started deteriorating, she was shifter to Gurugram by air ambulance.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SC to hear Azam Khan's plea against Uttar Pradesh government's actions on Jauhar University
The Uttar Pradesh government on 10 September 2021 reclaimed around 170 acres of Maulana Ali Jauhar University's land, granted by the Samajwadi government in 2005. The Supreme Court on 19 April 2002 stayed the UP government's decision though
Akhilesh Yadav likely to be re-elected SP chief for third consecutive time on 29 Sep
Besides the election of the party president, important issues related to the strategy for the upcoming local body elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are also likely to be taken up during the convention
Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's health stable, to remain in ICU
The former UP Chief Minister was rushed to the ICU on Sunday after his oxygen level fell. He has been hospitalised since 22 August for a lung ailment