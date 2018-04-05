Black buck poaching case LIVE updates: The Jodhpur court finds Salman Khan guilty in 1998 Blackbuck poaching case. Other actors have been acquitted.
Proceedings have begun at the Jodhpur court which will deliver verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case shortly. Actor Salman Khan is present in the court with sisters Alvira and Arpita. Other accused — Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari — are also present in the courtroom.
Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others. The final hearing in the black buck case will begin at 11.15 am. Accused actor Salman Khan is expected to arrive in the courthouse at 11 am.
In an interview with NDTV in 2009, actor Salman Khan had claimed that the group had come across the a herd of deer when they were returning after pack-up while shooting Hum Saath Saath Hain. He said, "We saw deer fawn, stuck in a bush. The whole herd was there. He (fawn) was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole pack was there. He ate a few biscuits and then went away".
The verdict in the black buck poaching case on actor Salman Khan is expected to be pronounced after 11 am on Thursday, according to reports. The Bollywood star and other actors, including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu, allegedly went out on a midnight hunting spree and killed two black bucks in October 1998.
Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison. If convicted, the actor could face a prison term upto six years in jail.
A Jodhpur court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict in the 1998 black buck poaching case, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam are accused.
The accused landed in Jodhpur on Wednesday ahead of the court hearing.
The movie stars were accused of poaching black bucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on 1-2 October, 1998, during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain movie.
They were accused of killing two black bucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.
The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on 28 March. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for 5 April thereafter.
Meanwhile, a video clipping of Saif getting annoyed over media questions and threatening his driver by saying "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo, varna padegi ek" (close windowpane, put car in reverse or else you will get slapped) has since gone viral on social media.
It was learnt that a fan also misbehaved with Tabu while she was coming out of the airport at Jodhpur on Wednesday morning.
Four cases associated with the poaching incident
Case 1
Bhawad Chinkara Poaching: On 27 September, 1998, Salman Khan allegedly hunted a Chinkara on the border of Bhawad village near Jodhpur.
Status of the Case: On 17 February, 2006, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate sentenced him to one-year rigorous imprisonment, according to News18. Khan approached the Rajasthan High Court to quash the sentence.
Case 2
Ghoda Farm Poaching Case: On the night of 28 September, 1998, Khan allegedly hunted two Chinkaras near Ghoda Farm area in Osian region of Jodhpur.
Status of the Case: On 10 April, 2006, Khan was sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment. He approached the district judge against the decision, but his appeal was rejected, following which the actor appealed in the high court with review petition. On 25 July, 2017, the court acquitted Khan in both the Ghoda Farm and Bhawad Chinkara poaching cases.
Case 3
Arms Act Case: A .32 revolver and .22 rifle were recovered by forest officials and police allegedly from Khan’s hotel room after the poaching cases were registered against him. The weapons were seized on 15 October, 1998 while Khan’s arm license had already expired on 22 September, 1998.
Status of the Case: The court acquitted Khan in January 2017.
Case 4
Kankani Black Buck Poaching Case: On 2 October, 1998, Khan allegedly hunted two black bucks. His co-stars Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Saif Ali Khan are co-accused in the case and face charges of incitement.
Status of Case: Trial court will deliver its verdict on Thursday.
Salman Khan's cases: 2002 hit-and-run case
The last time Salman made so much news was probably during the verdict of the 2002 hit-and-run case. The actor was acquitted in December 2015.
Khan had allegedly run over a group of persons who were sleeping in front of a suburban bakery in Mumbai on the pavement on 28 September, 2002. One persons was killed and four others were injured. On 2 May, 2013, a court held Salman prima facie guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rejected his plea to drop the charge before framing charges against him.
However, the charge was later dropped. But, again in January 2013, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate VS Patil slapped the charge of ‘culpable homicide not amounting to murder’ on the actor and referred the case to Sessions Court for trial.
Saif Ali Khan loses temper over media questions in Jodhpur
While the media attention around the 1998 black buck poaching case has largely focused around actor Salman Khan, the other actors accused in the case too have been bombarded with questions and attention they would rather avoid.
One of these instances put actor Saif Ali Khan in a spot as he got annoyed over media questions and snapped at his driver. In the video clip that has gone viral on social media, a bearded Khan is heard telling his driver, "Sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo varna padegi ek (put the window up and reverse the car or else you will get slapped)".
Timeline of black buck poaching case
2 October, 1998: Police complaint filed against five actors, including Salman Khan, of Hum Saath Saath Hain.
10 April, 2006: Trial court convicts Salman Khan
31 August, 2006: Rajasthan High Court suspends trial court judgment
25 July, 2016: Rajasthan HC acquits Khan of all charges
Three big budget movies riding on Salman Khan
Salman is currently shooting for Race 3. According to CNN-News18, he has three big budget films riding on him right now - Race 3, Dabangg 3, and Bharat. He already has four 300 crore films to his name. The Bollywood star will also be hosting the TV show Das ka Dum. Khan also endorses 10 brands. If he is convicted, he could face up to six years in prison, which could affect his ongoing and future projects.
Black buck: Endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of Indian Wildlife Act
The black buck is an endangered antelope species native to the Indian subcontinent. It has been listed as "near threatened" by IUCN. The species is protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act.
08:09 (IST)
Fan misbehaves with actor Tabu upon her arrival in Jodhpur
According to a report, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. No official complaint has been filed yet.
All actors, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu Sonali Bendre and Neelam, will be present in the court for the pronouncement of the verdict. They arrived in Jodhpur on Wednesday.