Salman Khan convicted in blackbuck poaching case updates: Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, while briefing the media on the celebrity inmate on Thursday, said Khan would be treated as a normal prisoner and no special treatment would be given to him. He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell, Singh said. He added the actor was given dal-roti to eat. Sources, however, said the Bollywood icon did not eat the jail food.
A court on Thursday convicted superstar Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks, capping a 20-year case that began with a late night safari outside Jodhpur on the sidelines of a film shoot.
The Jodhpur court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998. Besides attracting attention due to Salman's popularity, the case also caught the nation's imagination because it was the first time that five actors were involved in one single case.
"The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks," said Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri in his written judgment.
The verdict triggered a deluge of sympathy from colleagues for the "bad boy" of Hindi filmdom, whose career and personal life have been peppered with controversies, including a manslaughter charge in a hit-and-run case that is still pending.
"I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work," actor-politician Jaya Bachchan told reporters outside Parliament in New Delhi, adding that the punishment was harsh.
Since morning, media crews, hundreds of stargazers and security personnel swarmed the court premises waiting for Salman and the other accused to show up. Large crowds armed with phone cameras lined up along the two-kilometre route from the court as the 52-year-old was whisked away in a Bolero police jeep to spend a night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. Within hours, social media was awash with photographs of Salman, dressed in a black shirt and jeans, entering the jail.
Animal rights activists welcomed the sentencing, and some said Salman should have been given the maximum punishment under the Wildlife Act.
"We are happy that justice has prevailed and a serial offender is behind bars. The judiciary has once again proved that the popularity of the accused has no bearing on the case before the court,"said Gauri Maulekhi of People For Animals.
As the sentence is more than three years, Salman will have to appeal in a higher court for bail. His lawyer, Anand Desai, said the sessions court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/bail at 10.30 am on Friday. Salman has consistently denied shooting the two deer, as claimed by the prosecution.
Jail sources said Salman was lodged in barrack number 2 in a heavily protected and secure cell. He would have to spend at least one night in the jail until his bail hearing on Friday.
This is Salman's fourth stint in the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses religious preacher Asaram Bapu, who has been accused of rape. He had earlier spent a total of 18 days in the jail in 1998, 2006 and 2007, all for cases of poaching.
Final arguments in the blackbuck case were completed in the trial court on 28 March. In his verdict, Khatri also imposed a Rs. 10,000 fine after finding him guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prescribes a maximum punishment of six years behind bars.
The actor is alleged to have shot and killed the blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of 1 October, 1998 during the shooting of the film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Blackbuck, from the antelope family, is an endangered animal and included in the schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act-1972.
According to prosecution lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi, the actors were in a Gypsy that night with Salman in the driving seat. He spotted a herd of blackbucks and killed two of them, Bishnoi says.
However, Salman's lawyer said that the fact that the court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused, "would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur."
All the accused, some of them accompanied by their family members, were in the courtroom when the verdict was read out.
Salman's friends in the industry expressed concern over the verdict with some saying the actor was punished harshly for his star-status.
"I am extremely shocked," director Subhash Ghai, who has worked with Khan in several films, tweeted.
Neelam's husband, actor-director Samir Soni, said while he was happy for his wife, he believed Salman had been targeted for his star status.
"I have mixed emotions right now... It is a 20- year-old ordeal. I don't know why Salman was singled out. It seems his (star) status has come in the way," Soni told PTI.
Members of the Bishnoi community, mainly found in Western Rajasthan and known for their reverence for nature and wildlife, however, said justice had been done.
The case was under the national spotlight on Thursday with the media monitoring every development, his legion of fans tuned into social media and television and trade analysts watching anxiously to know the fate of the star who has an estimated Rs 600 riding on his next ventures - Race 3, Bharat and Dabangg 3.
Salman also had a jail stint in Mumbai when he was also involved in a hit and run. His white Toyota Land Cruiser allegedly crashed into American Express Bakery at Hill Road at Bandra in Mumbai, killing one person and injuring four on 28 September, 2002.
He was acquitted in the case but the Maharashtra government has filed an appeal.
Question on every mind is whether another great escape is round the corner
For years, we have watched him walk out, chest puffed with pride, after every court appearance. It is possible that the same circus may be repeated after his latest conviction for killing two black bucks in Jodhpur 20 years ago. Like in the past, his lawyers may knock on the doors of the High Court, seek bail and then let an appeal drag on. The questions on every mind, as this report is being typed are: how quickly will he get bail and will he actually serve the sentence? And we may again lament that an offender got away because of his clout and money.
Tight security measures in place around Salman's cell
As Salman entered Jodhpur Central Jail following the verdict a while ago, tight measures have been kept in place around the cell and the prison. As a Firstpost author says, "There is no bigger relief than to see convicts serve punishments they deserve. It not only establishes the rule of law, but also acts as a deterrent for society. If Khan manages to walk away again without serving his sentence, it would indeed be a travesty of justice."
One of the co-accused in the case, Neelam Kothari, returns to Mumbai
As co-accused Neelam Kothari returns to Mumbai, husband Sameer Soni says, "I am happy for us but disappointed for Salman. Justice has not been given properly in this case."
Actor Arjun Rampal 'feels helpless', says law takes its own course
What actor's 5-year-jail sentence means for Bollywood
While Salman's immediate future isn't clear, what is certain is that Bollywood will suffer a dent in its economic activity when it pertains to projects the megastar is involved in. If the worst were to happen — meaning that Salman will have to serve his jail tenure — then it would be another blow to an industry that is already suffering under piracy, streaming services, and Hollywood superheroes. Salman now has four films lined up — namely, Race 3, Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 — and a TV game show, Dus Ka Dum.
While Bharat, Kick 2, and Dabangg 3 are yet to go on the floors, Race 3 is on the verge of completion and only a small part of the shooting remains. The absence of Salman from the horizon of Bollywood for a period is bound to spell disaster for single screen theatres which look forward eagerly to his every release.
Why Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and others were let off
In the black buck poaching case, which has taken almost 20 years to come to a seeming conclusion, Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act while the other actors were charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu to the killing of the black bucks. Apart from Salman Khan, who was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.
No amenities for Salman in Jodhpur jail
Sources in Jodhpur Central Jail confirm that the room lacks all kinds of amenities. The actor has been kept in a cell close to that of Asaram bapu. There is definitely no cooler or AC and it is just like other simple prison cells.
Film director Subhash Ghai expresses his disappointment at verdict
Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur Central Jail, will undergo medical test soon
Bishnoi eyewitness nailed the actor
The Bishnoi community continued the fight for 20 years and are celebrating the verdict. The perseverance and determination for the fight stems from the fact that the black buck is an integral part of the Bishnoi culture. While many may criticise the verdict as the court trying to set a strong precedence, the Bishnoi Sabha, which has been the primary complainant in this case, has also decided to appeal against the acquittal of the other four actors. The Bishnois, a prosperous and influential group residing primarily in Rajasthan, are unwilling to forget and forgive Salman for his alleged crimes, especially his acquittal in the chinkara poaching case.
Salman should be given relief, he has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan
Jodhpur Jail houses several high-profile convicts
Salman Khan is likely to be housed with self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who was sent to jail after being convicted of rape, and allegedly received preferential VIP treatment in prison. Another convict housed in the same prison is Rajsamand killer Shambhulal Regar, who, even after being jailed for murdering a Muslim labourer, was making videos from inside the jail. Other inmates include some hardened terrorists from Kashmir who were recently shifted out from Srinagar jail.- CNN-News18
Members of Bishnoi community celebrate outside the jail
Warrant issued, Salman Khan on his way to Jodhpur jail: DCP East Jodhpur, Amandeep tells CNN-News18
Salman Khan is now on his way to Jodhpur jail, DCP East Jodhpur, Amandeep, informed CNN-News 18. Salman was taken into custody after the sentence was pronounced and he will undergo a medical examination. An arrest warrant was being processed for the actor, and reports state that he will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail.
Salman Khan's bail application is likely to be heard at 10.30 on Friday
According to CNN-News 18, Salman Khan's bail application has been moved and will be taken up at 10:30 am on Friday morning. The actor will have to spend the night in Jodhpur Central Jail. Meanwhile, members of Bishnoi community keep raising slogans as the actor is taken for medical examination.
Visuals of Salman being brought out of Jodhpur court
Salman will be taken for medical examination first and then to the Jodhpur Central Jail, say police sources
Just after the verdict, Salman will be taken for medical examination before heading to Jodhpur Central Jail. A Jodhpur court held actor Salman Khan guilty in a 1998 black buck poaching case and sentenced the actor to five years simple imprisonment. A penalty of Rs 10,000 has been levied too. The court earlier acquitted fellow actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who were named co-accused.- CNN-News18
'Happy with the judgment': Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh told CNN-News18: "We are happy with the judgment. I haven't read the complete order. Salman Khan has been given a five year simple imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. If he files an appeal and the court considers it, then he can get the bail."
Salman Khan may not receive bail today
As the actor has been sentenced to more than three years in prison (5 years), Salman's legal team will have to approach the Rajasthan High Court. There is a possibility that he may have to spend the night in jail. As per CNN-News18, his legal team is ready with the appeal.
Salman Khan sentenced to five years in jail
According to CNN-News18, actor Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison in the black buck poaching case.
Court proceedings resume after lunch
The court proceedings have resumed after a lunch break. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri will pronounce the quantum of punishment shortly.
Quantum of sentence likely to be announced at 2 pm
'Demand maximum punishment for Salman': Bishnoi Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad
Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad said: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan."
Salman Khan's quantum of punishment yet to be pronounced
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they have asked for the maximum punishment (of six years) and that the quantum is yet to be pronounced.
Confusion over Salman Khan's quantum of punishment
There is some confusion over the quantum of sentence handed down to Salman Khan. According to News18, lawyers signalled the victory sign (for the acquitted), which reporters mistook it to be two years in prison.
Salman Khan sentenced to two years in prison, charged with Rs 50,000 fine
The actor is likely to be granted bail on Thursday itself since the jail term is below three years. Salman is eligible for bail from the Sessions Court.
Bishnoi Sabha to appeal against acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre
CNN-News18 reported that one of the parties to the case, Bishnoi Sabha, has decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the black buck poaching case.
Salman's counsel arguing for early probation
Arguments for quantum of sentence is currently underway in the Jodhpur court. Salman's counsel are arguing for early probation, reports have said.
Salman Khan faces maximum 6 years in jail
Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term. The prosecution has demanded maximum punishment for Salman Khan. The actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
Salman convicted under Section 9 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act. Maximum sentence under the law is six years
Quantum of sentence shortly
Arguments currently underway on quantum of sentence. If the court pronounces more than three years in prison for the actor, Salman will have to approach a higher court for bail but if it is less than three years, the actor can apply for bail in the same court.
Jodhpur court says Salman Khan guilty in 1998 Blackbuck poaching case
The court held Salman Khan guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case but acquitted Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and other actors. Quantum of sentence shortly
Entry of media and lawyers inside courtroom restricted
According to reports, the court has not allowed anyone from the media or the lawyer fraternity not connected to the case enter the court.
Salman arrives with bodyguard Shera
All actors are in attendance in the court. Security is heavily beefed up outside the court premises after Salman received a death threat. Salman arrived with his bodyguard Shera at the Jodhpur court. The hearing is expected to begin shortly.
If convicted Salman Khan will be sent to Jodhpur Central Jail
If convicted today, Salman Khan and others will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
WATCH: Salman Khan en route Jodhpur court
Salman Khan's sisters reach Jodhpur court; actor on his way to court
Reports said that two sisters of Salman — Arpita and Alwira — reached the Jodhpur court premises. Salman is expected to reach anytime soon. The verdict is expected to come by 11.15 am.
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza hoping for favourable verdict
Speaking to CNN-News18, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza said the entire cast and crew was looking forward to the closure of the 19-year-old case with a favourable verdict. "Salman never talks about the case while shooting for his films. Same was the case during Abu Dhabhi schedule of Race 3, after which the actor left for the verdict. The unit and everyone associated to his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case with a favourable verdict," D'Souza said.
'Will wait for court's order before commenting': Public prosecutor
According to News18, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they will wait for the court's verdict before commenting. "We shall wait for the court's order. It will be inappropriate for me to say anything now," he was quoted as saying.
Judge arrives in Jodhpur court ahead of verdict
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.
'If found guilty, equal punishment for Saif, Neelam, Sonali'
Speaking to, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sanali Bendre's lawyer said: "If they are found guilty, then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years and minimum one year."
Rajasthan court verdict expected after 11 am, say reports
Salman Khan charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 along with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
Section 9 prohibits the hunting of certain animals listed in the Act. A black buck is one of the animals protected by it. Section 51 allows the court to sentence those found guilty to imprisonment between one to six years along with a fine of at least Rs 5,000.
Fan misbehaves with actor Tabu upon her arrival in Jodhpur
According to a report, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. No official complaint has been filed yet.
Salman Khan could face up to six years in prison
Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison.
What the Salman Khan's defence says:
Refuting the prosecution's allegations, Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecutor's story and that it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt.
“Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case," he said.
"It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such an investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat said.
Salman Khan, others accused charged under Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
