Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE updates: Judge Ravindra Joshi to preside over actor's bail plea, hearing on

India FP Staff Apr 07, 2018 10:55:22 IST
Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case LIVE updates: Judge Ravindra Joshi to preside over actor's bail plea, hearing on

  • 10:55 (IST)

    Prosecution reads out eyewitness account before court

    The prosecution, representing the Bishnoi community, has argued that the rural court's verdict should not be suspended. Reports said the prosecution read out eyewitness Poonamchand Bishnoi's account that prove that Salman Khan killed the two blackbucks beyond reasonable doubt, reports said. 

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Crowds gathered outside Jodhpur Session Court

    Salman Khan's fans and members of the Bishnoi community have gathered outside the Jodhpur Session Court where the actor's bail plea is currently underway.

    Image courtesy: News18

  • 10:46 (IST)

    RECAP: What has happened since Salman Khan's conviction?

    • Actor Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined Rs. 10,000 on Thursday. 
    • Other Bollywood stars acquitted — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.
    • Khan taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, spends the night as Qaidi 106 next to Asaram Bapu's cell. 
    • Refuses to eat dal-roti or drink tea. 
    • Actor's blood pressure reportedly shot up thrice during the night.
    • Khan's defense counsel prepares 51-page bail application. 
    • Reports emerged on Friday that Bishnoi witness Poonamchand failed to identify Sonali Bendre and Tabu during cross-examination. 
    • Brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan leave for Jodhpur at 11.45 am from Mumbai. 
    • Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora claims he received death threats over the phone. 
    • Bail hearing begins at 10.30 am on Friday. 
    • Judge defers hearing to Saturday, asks actor's lawyers to produce previous case records. 
    • Salman Khan spends second night in Jodhpur jail. 
    • Judge hearing actor's bail plea, Ravindra Kumar Joshi, transferred on Friday night by Rajasthan High Court in a routine shuffle.
    • Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue hearing Khan's bail plea on Saturday

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Salman Khan's bail plea hearing begins

    Day two of actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue presiding over the court proceedings. 

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Judge hearing bail plea, Ravindra Joshi, meets CJM Dev Khatri who sentenced Salman Khan to jail

    CJM (rural) Dev Kumar Khatri (the judge who pronounced Salman's sentence of five years imprisonment) is currently in a meet with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi (the judge currently hearing Salman's bail plea) in his chambers, reported News18. Sources, however, say it is a routine meet. Both judges were among the 87 who had been transferred on Friday night in a routine shuffle. 

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Salman Khan's veiled admissions in past show he foresaw conviction in blackbuck case

    Perhaps the only times when Salman has expressed his anguish with his situation in the blackbuck case is when he answered questions about his marital status, writes Archita Kashyap. Salman has often been repeatedly asked about when he might tie the knot, especially by Hindi news channels. His annoyed expression would often be a promo played on loop, to gain TRPs. But Salman has deflected this question steadily. People who have closely interacted with the superstar have stated that he did not want to commit to a marriage for he did not know if someday, he might go to jail. In hindsight, Salman could have made a personal choice to stay unmarried because this blackbuck case has stretched out to 20 years and he never had clarity on what the future might bring.

  • 10:20 (IST)

    Salman Khan's sisters reach court

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sisters, Arpita and Alvira, have arrived at the Jodhpur court where the second day of arguments in the bail plea hearing will continue. 

  • 10:10 (IST)

    Temporary relief for Salman Khan

    District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to hear Salman's bail plea today. The routine transfer of judges will not impact the bail plea, say reports.

  • 10:04 (IST)

    Case listed at Number 15

    As the judge arrives in court to hear Salman Khan's bail plea, reports say the case for his plea is listed at number 15 in the list of cases for today.

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Judge arrives in Jodhpur court

  • 09:54 (IST)

    This too shall pass: Preity Zinta

    After meeting Salman Khan in the Jodhpur jail, Zinta tweeted on Saturday, saying "This too shall pass"

    09:43 (IST)

    Preity Zinta visits Salman Khan in jail

    After Salman's conviction, his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam left Jodhpur immediately. On Friday, actor Preity Zinta flew to Jodhpur to meet Khan who has worked with her on Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others, reported News18.

  • 09:37 (IST)

    RECAP: What did Salman Khan's defense counsel argue over second post-mortem report of blackbucks?

    The defense counsel had argued in the court that such a hole could be made using burnt coal but failed to establish the same, leading the court to conclude that it was gun shot. The defence had also argued the pellets recovered from Salman did not corroborate the story of the prosecution.

    The first post-mortem report had ruled out the gunshot injury and the defence stuck to this report.

    Though, the medical board had advised to send the skin of the blacbuck carcasses for FSL examination, the investigator did not do so, a point, which was raised by the defence in its arguments.

    But magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri went on to rule that Salman Khan had killed two endangered blackbucks using a gun and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

  • 09:29 (IST)

    Second post-mortem report of two blackbucks plays crucial role in Salman Khan's conviction

    The second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots, as the trial court, while convicting Salman Khan, mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them.

    The medical board report stated that there were holes, one inch in diameter, in the bones of blackbuck carcasses and this could be caused by shots fired from a gun. Relying on this report, the trial court refused to admit the argument of the defense that the hole had been made by the investigator using a charred piece of coal just to establish the story of poaching and frame Salman in the case. - PTI  

  • 09:25 (IST)

    Upto judge's discretion if he wants to continue hearing the plea or not: Bishnoi community's lawyer

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Salman Khan likely to speak to mother at 8 am

    According to News18, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will speak to his mother over phone at 8 am. He will make an STD call from jail office. 

  • 09:19 (IST)

    It is up to the judge to decide if he wants to continue the hearing or not: lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi

    Speaking to CNN-News18, lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said that in case a judge is transferred, matters of urgent importance such as bail applications can be heard by the judge. But it also depends on the judge's discretion if he wants to continue hearing arguments. 

  • 09:06 (IST)

    RECAP: Judge asks Salman's lawyers to produce previous case records

    In his arguments during the bail plea hearing on Friday, defense counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms. "We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora told reporters outside the courthouse.

    The public prosecutor reportedly argued that the defense must bring forth documents proving the same. As a result, the magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi sought previous records of the case from the rural court and Rajasthan High Court. The arguments will continue in court on Saturday. However, it is uncertain till what time they will extend.

  • 09:04 (IST)

    Judge who sentenced Salman Khan to five years in prison transferred

    Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, who on Thursday had sentenced Salman Khan to five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000, was transferred overnight on Friday in a major reshuffle of Rajasthan's judicial officers as ordered by the high court, reported NDTV. Khatri will be replaced by Samrendra Singh Sikarwar, who is the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur. 

  • 09:00 (IST)

    No clarity on who will hear Salman Khan's bail plea hearing today

  • 08:55 (IST)

    Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara

    Ahead of Salman Khan's bail hearing on Saturday, Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred overnight, along with 87 other district judges. He has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. According to NDTV, he will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.

  • 08:50 (IST)

    Judge, scheduled to hear Salman Khan's bail plea, transferred overnight

    The Jodhpur District and Sessions judge, who was scheduled to continue hearing the bail plea of convicted actor Salman Khan on Saturday, was transferred by the Rajasthan High Court overnight, reported The Times of India. Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred along with 87 other district judges, the report said. 

  • 08:39 (IST)

    Salman Khan's bail hearing to continue today

    The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday decided to defer proceedings in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing to Saturday. The actor, who was convicted by the trial court on Thursday and sentenced to five years in prison in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. The district and sessions court in Jodhpur had heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till Saturday.

  • 08:37 (IST)

    Updates for 7 April, 2018 begin here

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Salman Khan's success won't be affected: How time, PR have helped superstar

    The great Indian rope trick, the ultimate tamasha pales in front of the life and times of Salman Khan, writes Gautam Chintamani. Despite being someone who stands guilty of slaughtering mute animals, believed to have run over sleeping humans, and allegedly beating women, Salman Khan’s popularity, oddly enough, only increases with each visit to the court. His life, much like his career, has been one that has gone beyond the realm of reason and accountability.Today, in addition to being a large-hearted man who asks if you are being human enough, Khan is also a great unifier of people divided by borders such as India and Pakistan or India and China; like Sanjay ‘Munnabhai’ Dutt’s Gandhigiri, Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is not a film character but a state of mind.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Here's what has happened so far after Salman Khan was convicted on Thursday:

    • Actor Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years in prison and fined Rs. 10,000. 
    • Other Bollywood stars acquitted — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu.
    • Khan taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, spends the night as Qaidi 106 next to Asaram Bapu's cell. 
    • Refuses to eat dal-roti or drink tea. 
    • Actor's blood pressure reportedly shot up thrice during the night.
    • Khan's defense counsel prepares 51-page bail application. 
    • Reports emerge on Friday that Bishnoi witness Poonamchand failed to identify Sonali Bendre and Tabu during cross-examination. 
    • Brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan leave for Jodhpur at 11.45 am from Mumbai. 
    • Khan's counsel Mahesh Bora claims he received death threats over the phone. 
    • Bail hearing begins at 10.30 am on Friday. 
    • Judge defers hearing to Saturday, asks actor's lawyers to produce previous case records. 
    • Salman Khan to spend second night in Jodhpur jail. 

  • 12:29 (IST)

    RECAP: In 201-page verdict, judge says jail term is fair given actor's clout, gravity of offence 

    Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, in his 201-page verdict, said that since the culprit is an actor and has a substantial following, his actions are observed and followed by the masses.

    "The accused (Salman Khan) is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks. It is not justified to give Salman Khan the benefit of probation in view of the manner in which he hunted by shooting two innocent, moot black bucks that come under the purview of the Wildlife Conservation Act," the verdict said.

    Khatri said that,"... considering the rising number of cases of illegal hunting of wildlife animals, looking at the circumstances of the case and gravity of the offence, giving the benefit of Probation of Offender Act does not appear justified."

  • 12:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Salman Khan convicted in Kankani blackbuck poaching case

    On Thursday, (5 April, 2018), the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) sentenced Salman Khan to five-year imprisonment under the Wildlife Protection Act for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani in October 1998. The court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.

  • 12:09 (IST)

    RECAP: Salman Khan and Arms Act case

    The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) acquitted Salman Khan of the charges under Sections 3/25 and 27 of the Arms Act on 18 January, 2017. Salman Khan was booked for possessing an unlicensed .22 rifle and a .32 revolver and using them to poach two blackbucks.  The state government moved the sessions court on 7 March, 2017 challenging the trials court's order of acquittal.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Details of cases against Salman Khan in Jodhpur

    Salman Khan was first sentenced to one-year imprisonment on 17 February, 2006 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for killing two Chinkara (Indian gazelle), Rajasthan's state animal, at Bhawad village near Jodhpur on the night of 26-27 September, 1998. The sessions court later suspended the sentence on 10 March, 2006.

    The actor was awarded a five-year jail term on 10 April, 2006 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for hunting one blackbuck, a protected animal, at Ghoda Farm near Jodhpur's Mathania village on the night of 28-29 September, 1998. Three days later the sessions court granted him bail in the case. After the same court rejected the defense plea to suspend the sentence on 24 August, 2007, Salman Khan surrendered before the court on 26 August, 2007 and was sent to the Jodhpur jail. He was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court on 31 August, 2007.

    After almost eight years, on 25 July, 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan in both the poaching cases in which he was convicted by the trial court (in February 2006 and April 2006). The state government later appealed against Salman Khan's acquittals by the high court and filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court in October, 2016.

  • 11:49 (IST)

    RECAP: Ex-Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar upset at conviction of 'friend' Salman Khan

    "Really sad to see my friend Salman Khan sentenced for five years, but the law must take its course and we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India," former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said.

    "I still think punishment is too harsh, but my heart goes to his family and fans. I am sure he will be out soon," Akhtar tweeted.

  • 11:46 (IST)

    Arguments to continue tomorrow, says public prosecutor

    The order was reportedly deferred because Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi asked for records from previous cases judged by the rural court and high court, the prosecutor told CNN-News18. The arguments will proceed on Saturday. However, it is uncertain till what time they will extend.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Bail plea hearing to continue tomorrow

    The defense counsel reportedly argued that there were discrepancies in the key witnesses' statements. Following this, the public prosecutor argued that the defence bring forth these documents. The judge has ordered Salman Khan's lawyers to produce the relevant documents in the Jodhpur court on Saturday. 

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Salman Khan to spend another night in jail

    The order will be pronounced at 10:30 am on Saturday, which means that the actor will have to spend another night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. 

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Argued circumstances relied upon by trial court discarded by Rajasthan HC, says Salman Khan's lawyer

    "The case has been argued. It has been posted for tomorrow. We argued that the circumstances relied upon by the trial court were already discarded by the Rajasthan High Court," said Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora to reporters. 

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Salman Khan's bail order reserved till tomorrow

    The Jodhpur court reserved its order on actor Salman Khan's bail plea till Saturday. According to reports, the arguments were brief. 

  • 11:13 (IST)

    Timeline of case proceedings against Salman Khan (2003-2006) 

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Here's a timeline of all the legal proceedings against Salman Khan (1998-2002)

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Salman Khan's bail plea hearing begins

    Actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun inside the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday morning. The actor was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. Five other co-accused — Bollywood actors Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and local Dushyant Singh. 

  • 10:46 (IST)

    Bollywood stands by Salman Khan, hopes for relief

    The Hindi film industry erupted with outrage and concern as Salman Khan was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail for killing endangered blackbucks, with many of his colleagues stressing that the successful actor had been punished because he was a star. As the 52-year-old actor's friends and colleagues reacted with shock over the jail term for the superstar in the 1998 poaching case, director Subhash Ghai said Khan was likely to appeal to a higher court. 

  • 10:37 (IST)

    RECAP: 'Salman Khan sentenced because he's a minority,' says Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Asif

    Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Asif says that actor Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court on Thursday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case because he is a member of the minority community.

    "Salman has been sentenced because he's a minority," the Pakistan foreign minister told Geo News during his appearance in the channel's programme Capital Talk.

    "Maybe if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him," Asif added.

  • 10:32 (IST)

    'Getting death threats,' says Salman Khan's lawyer

    "I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge'," said Mahesh Bora, the convicted actor's lawyer. 

  • 10:31 (IST)

    Will argue witness statements cannot be relied upon: Salman Khan's lawyer ahead of bail hearing

    Speaking to reporters outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora said that the team's argument will be that the witness statements are not reliable. He also expressed confidence that the actor will be granted bail on Friday itself. 

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Salman Khan's sisters, bodyguard Shera reach Jodhpur court premises

    Convicted actor Salman Khan's sisters and bodyguard Shera were seen entering the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday morning ahead of the Bollywood star's bail plea hearing at 10.30 am. 

  • 10:17 (IST)

    Jodhpur Sessions Court judge reaches court

    Actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing is set to be taken up at 10.30 am on Friday in the Sessions Court in Jodhpur. The judge has reached the court premises. the actor's Bollywood colleagues are hopeful Salman will get to return to Mumbai on Friday itself.

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Salman Khan slept on a rug on the floor in Jodhpur jail cell

    The Bollywood actor, who spent a night in Jodhpur Central Jail, reportedly slept on a rug on the floor, as per News18. A curtain separated Salman and the self-styled godman Asaram Bapu. Bapu reportedly offered him his mattress which the actor refused. The report quoted sources who said his blood pressure shot up thrice during the night. Doctors were constantly monitoring the actor's health. Sources also said he was given a tablet to normalise his blood pressure level. 

  • 09:53 (IST)

    Eyewitness account not reliable, Salman's defence lawyer tells Jodhpur court

    News18 reported that Salman Khan's lawyer in the court argued that eyewitness Poonam Chand's account is not reliable. "Salman is paying the price for his celebrity status. Five-year jail term is too harsh," the lawyer reportedly said. 

  • 09:44 (IST)

    Salman should have thought of his fan following before shooting blackbucks, says Jodhpur judge

    While sentencing Salman Khan to five years in jail, the Judge pointed out the fan following of the superstar, saying he is a "popular actor whose deeds are followed by people". Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri sentenced the Bollywood superstar to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks, capping a 20-year case that began with a late night safari outside this tourist city on the sidelines of a film shoot in 1998.

    "The accused is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks," Khatri said in his written judgment. “...considering the rising number of cases of illegal hunting of wildlife animals, looking at the circumstances of the case and gravity of the offence, giving the benefit of Probation of Offender Act does not appear justified," the judge said.

  • 09:29 (IST)

    Salman Khan's lawyer ready with 51-page bail application 

    Qaidi 106 Salman Khan may have spent a night in the Jodhpur Central Jail but his lawyer is ready with a 51-page bail application where 54 grounds have been raised for the judge to consider and grant the convicted actor bail. Speaking to News18, lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said there are problems with Thursday's verdict which needs reconsideration. "If it was not Salman Khan, bail would have been granted the next day," said Saraswat.

    Khan will be appealing in the Session Court on Friday, since the first right of appeal is yet to be exhausted. In case the bail is rejected, the Rajasthan High Court will be approached. 

  • 09:22 (IST)

    Salman Khan's conviction 'spells doom' for single screens, Bigg Boss and starlets under his wing

    What if Salman ends up spending the next five years in Barrack No 2 of Jodphur Central Jail?

    Salman has helped quite a few leading ladies find their footing in the industry, writes Karishma Upadhyay. While only Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha have gone on to have successful careers, he continues to support those who are yet to ‘make it’. Daisy Shah, a former choreographer’s assistant and his Jai Ho co-star is a part of his multi-country Da-Bbang Tour and the upcoming Race 3. Ditto for Zarine Khan who despite a dud debut in Veer got an item song ('Character Dheela') in the next Salman film Ready. If the actor does not make any movies for the next five years, careers of many could die a quick and painful death. And what are his brothers going to do?

Day two of actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue preside over the court proceedings.

District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi will be hearing Salman Khan's's bail plea on Saturday. The routine transfer of judges will not impact the bail plea, say reports.

Ahead of Salman Khan's bail hearing on Saturday, Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred overnight, along with 87 other district judges. He has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. According to NDTV, he will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan spent another night in a prison in Jodhpur after a court on Friday decided to reserve its order on his bail plea until Saturday.

The actor, who was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

File image of Salman Khan at the Jodhpur court. PTI

File image of Salman Khan at the Jodhpur court. PTI

The district and sessions court heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till Saturday.

The defence and prosecution will present their arguments at 10.30 am on Saturday.

The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi also sought the record of the case from the lower court.

In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms.

"We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora said, adding, "It was never proved that he had firearms. Even the pellets recovered from him did not corroborate the story of the prosecution. Also, the first post-mortem report was completely dumped."

"Besides this, he (Salman Khan) has been acquitted in all the other cases of poaching on the basis of the prosecution's failure to prove the allegations and in such a condition, his sentence should be suspended," he argued.

But objecting to the defence counsel's arguments, public prosecutor Pokar Ram Bishnoi urged the court to seek the record of the case from the trial court and go through it.

He argued that this was the only case where an eyewitness was available and the prosecution has succeeded in proving the crime beyond any doubt.

The actor is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of 1 October, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

While convicting Salman, the trial court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, met him in the jail. Later, Preity Zinta, who has acted with Salman Khan in several films, also paid him a visit.

According to jail superintendent Vikram Singh, Zinta visited Salman Khan in the afternoon. A meeting was arranged in the visitor's room, where they had a chat for about half an hour.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Apr 07, 2018 10:40 AM | Updated Date: Apr 07, 2018 10:55 AM

