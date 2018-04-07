Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case updates: The prosecution on Saturday argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected on the basis of eyewitness accounts, which they said proves the actor's guilt in killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The defense counsel, on the hand, argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and filled with several discrepancies.

Day two of actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue preside over the court proceedings.

District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi will be hearing Salman Khan's's bail plea on Saturday. The routine transfer of judges will not impact the bail plea, say reports.

Ahead of Salman Khan's bail hearing on Saturday, Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred overnight, along with 87 other district judges. He has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. According to NDTV, he will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan spent another night in a prison in Jodhpur after a court on Friday decided to reserve its order on his bail plea until Saturday.

The actor, who was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail.

The district and sessions court heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till Saturday.

The defence and prosecution will present their arguments at 10.30 am on Saturday.

The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi also sought the record of the case from the lower court.

In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms.

"We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora said, adding, "It was never proved that he had firearms. Even the pellets recovered from him did not corroborate the story of the prosecution. Also, the first post-mortem report was completely dumped."

"Besides this, he (Salman Khan) has been acquitted in all the other cases of poaching on the basis of the prosecution's failure to prove the allegations and in such a condition, his sentence should be suspended," he argued.

But objecting to the defence counsel's arguments, public prosecutor Pokar Ram Bishnoi urged the court to seek the record of the case from the trial court and go through it.

He argued that this was the only case where an eyewitness was available and the prosecution has succeeded in proving the crime beyond any doubt.

The actor is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of 1 October, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

While convicting Salman, the trial court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood star's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, met him in the jail. Later, Preity Zinta, who has acted with Salman Khan in several films, also paid him a visit.

According to jail superintendent Vikram Singh, Zinta visited Salman Khan in the afternoon. A meeting was arranged in the visitor's room, where they had a chat for about half an hour.

With inputs from agencies