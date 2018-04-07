Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case updates: The prosecution on Saturday argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected on the basis of eyewitness accounts, which they said proves the actor's guilt in killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The defense counsel, on the hand, argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and filled with several discrepancies.
Day two of actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun on Saturday morning with Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to continue preside over the court proceedings.
District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi will be hearing Salman Khan's's bail plea on Saturday. The routine transfer of judges will not impact the bail plea, say reports.
Ahead of Salman Khan's bail hearing on Saturday, Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred overnight, along with 87 other district judges. He has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. According to NDTV, he will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan spent another night in a prison in Jodhpur after a court on Friday decided to reserve its order on his bail plea until Saturday.
The actor, who was on Thursday convicted by a trial court and sentenced to five years in prison in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail.
The district and sessions court heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till Saturday.
The defence and prosecution will present their arguments at 10.30 am on Saturday.
The magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi also sought the record of the case from the lower court.
In his arguments, defence counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms.
"We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora said, adding, "It was never proved that he had firearms. Even the pellets recovered from him did not corroborate the story of the prosecution. Also, the first post-mortem report was completely dumped."
"Besides this, he (Salman Khan) has been acquitted in all the other cases of poaching on the basis of the prosecution's failure to prove the allegations and in such a condition, his sentence should be suspended," he argued.
But objecting to the defence counsel's arguments, public prosecutor Pokar Ram Bishnoi urged the court to seek the record of the case from the trial court and go through it.
He argued that this was the only case where an eyewitness was available and the prosecution has succeeded in proving the crime beyond any doubt.
The actor is alleged to have shot and killed blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of 1 October, 1998 during the shooting of the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".
While convicting Salman, the trial court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident in October 1998.
Meanwhile, the Bollywood star's sisters, Alvira and Arpita, met him in the jail. Later, Preity Zinta, who has acted with Salman Khan in several films, also paid him a visit.
According to jail superintendent Vikram Singh, Zinta visited Salman Khan in the afternoon. A meeting was arranged in the visitor's room, where they had a chat for about half an hour.
With inputs from agencies
Second post-mortem report of two blackbucks plays crucial role in Salman Khan's conviction
The second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots, as the trial court, while convicting Salman Khan, mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them.
The medical board report stated that there were holes, one inch in diameter, in the bones of blackbuck carcasses and this could be caused by shots fired from a gun. Relying on this report, the trial court refused to admit the argument of the defense that the hole had been made by the investigator using a charred piece of coal just to establish the story of poaching and frame Salman in the case. - PTI
Speaking to CNN-News18, lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said that in case a judge is transferred, matters of urgent importance such as bail applications can be heard by the judge. But it also depends on the judge's discretion if he wants to continue hearing arguments.
'Getting death threats,' says Salman Khan's lawyer
"I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge'," said Mahesh Bora, the convicted actor's lawyer.
Salman Khan's sisters, bodyguard Shera reach Jodhpur court premises
Convicted actor Salman Khan's sisters and bodyguard Shera were seen entering the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday morning ahead of the Bollywood star's bail plea hearing at 10.30 am.
Eyewitness account not reliable, Salman's defence lawyer tells Jodhpur court
News18 reported that Salman Khan's lawyer in the court argued that eyewitness Poonam Chand's account is not reliable. "Salman is paying the price for his celebrity status. Five-year jail term is too harsh," the lawyer reportedly said.
Salman Khan's lawyer ready with 51-page bail application
Qaidi 106 Salman Khan may have spent a night in the Jodhpur Central Jail but his lawyer is ready with a 51-page bail application where 54 grounds have been raised for the judge to consider and grant the convicted actor bail. Speaking to News18, lawyer Hastimal Saraswat said there are problems with Thursday's verdict which needs reconsideration. "If it was not Salman Khan, bail would have been granted the next day," said Saraswat.
Khan will be appealing in the Session Court on Friday, since the first right of appeal is yet to be exhausted. In case the bail is rejected, the Rajasthan High Court will be approached.
Heavy security at Jodhpur jail, Salman Khan alone in cell
Security has been tightened in the Jodhpur Central Jail due to Salman Khan's presence. The actor has been kept alone in his cell, with nobody allowed to meet him, reported NDTV. He also has his own guards in jail.
Crucial witness failed to identify Tabu, Sonali Bendre in court, resulting in their acquittal
It was during a cross examination in the blackbuck poaching case trial that a crucial witness and complainant Poonamchand Bishnoi failed to identify Tabu and Sonali Bendre in court, that helped in the actors' acquittal on Thursday, reported The Times of India.
According to the report, defence counsel Shrikant Shivade produced Tabu and Sonali in court one day and asked Bishnoi to identify the two women. He couldn't do so. When the court asked Bishnoi why he couldn't identify them even though he named them in his complaint, he replied that their unassuming attire of white salwar-kameez confused him. This helped boost Shivade's case that Bishnoi was not at the site of the killing but 150 metres away from it. The defence also added it would have been impossible to recognise people in the vehicle's glare.
Salman Khan has not eaten anything post-verdict
Quoting jail officials News18 reported that actor Salman Khan has not eaten anything after his verdict was announced and even refused to drink tea.
He was offered a cauliflower and potato vegetable dish, a pulse and a chappati, which he did not eat. He also did not drink the tea served to him. At present, he is wearing his own clothes, but will be given jail clothes once the jail store opens on Friday morning.
Salman Khan's family likely to meet him today
According to India Today, the convicted actor's family will be allowed to meet him on Friday. His lawyers are free to meet him at anytime.
Blackbuck population in Rajasthan has grown in last 20 years
Since actor Salman Khan was booked for killing two blackbuck in 1998, the endangered species population in Rajasthan has increased substantially in the last 20 years, reported The Indian Express.
In 2007, the total number of blackbuck in the state stood at 14,701; in 2016, the number rose to 30,530 in 2016, as per the wildlife census of the Rajasthan forest department.
Khan housed in Barrack Number 2, next to Asaram Bapu's cell
Khan, who was today sentenced to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks about 20 year ago, has been kept in ward no. 2, adjacent to the cell of self-styled godman Asaram.
Salman Khan served dal-roti in jail
Salman Khan may be a heartthrob of millions, but at the Jodhpur Central Jail he is just Qaidi No. 106 who was served simple dal-roti which he did not eat.
As the sentence is more than three years, Salman will have to appeal in a higher court for bail. His lawyer, Anand Desai, said the sessions court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence/bail at 10.30 am on Friday. Salman has consistently denied shooting the two deer, as claimed by the prosecution.
Salman's lawyer issues statement, says 'we respect decision'
Salman's lawyer issued statement, "We respect the decision of the Hon'ble Court. While we are studying the judgement it just came as a surprise, as the entire investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon'ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon'ble CJM in the Arms Act matter for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case. Also, in the present case, the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur. We have preferred an appeal to the Hon'ble Sessions Court and applied for an urgent hearing today. The Hon'ble Sessions Court will hear the appeal for suspension of the sentence / bail at 1030 tomorrow."
Author Taslima Nasreen says "5 years imprisonment for killing black buck is too much."
Question on every mind is whether another great escape is round the corner
For years, we have watched him walk out, chest puffed with pride, after every court appearance. It is possible that the same circus may be repeated after his latest conviction for killing two black bucks in Jodhpur 20 years ago. Like in the past, his lawyers may knock on the doors of the High Court, seek bail and then let an appeal drag on. The questions on every mind, as this report is being typed are: how quickly will he get bail and will he actually serve the sentence? And we may again lament that an offender got away because of his clout and money.
Tight security measures in place around Salman's cell
As Salman entered Jodhpur Central Jail following the verdict a while ago, tight measures have been kept in place around the cell and the prison. As a Firstpost author says, "There is no bigger relief than to see convicts serve punishments they deserve. It not only establishes the rule of law, but also acts as a deterrent for society. If Khan manages to walk away again without serving his sentence, it would indeed be a travesty of justice."
One of the co-accused in the case, Neelam Kothari, returns to Mumbai
As co-accused Neelam Kothari returns to Mumbai, husband Sameer Soni says, "I am happy for us but disappointed for Salman. Justice has not been given properly in this case."
Actor Arjun Rampal 'feels helpless', says law takes its own course
What actor's 5-year-jail sentence means for Bollywood
While Salman's immediate future isn't clear, what is certain is that Bollywood will suffer a dent in its economic activity when it pertains to projects the megastar is involved in. If the worst were to happen — meaning that Salman will have to serve his jail tenure — then it would be another blow to an industry that is already suffering under piracy, streaming services, and Hollywood superheroes. Salman now has four films lined up — namely, Race 3, Bharat, Kick 2 and Dabangg 3 — and a TV game show, Dus Ka Dum.
While Bharat, Kick 2, and Dabangg 3 are yet to go on the floors, Race 3 is on the verge of completion and only a small part of the shooting remains. The absence of Salman from the horizon of Bollywood for a period is bound to spell disaster for single screen theatres which look forward eagerly to his every release.
Why Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and others were let off
In the black buck poaching case, which has taken almost 20 years to come to a seeming conclusion, Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act while the other actors were charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. The reason behind the acquittal of the other stars may be because of the difficulty in furnishing any evidence linking Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu to the killing of the black bucks. Apart from Salman Khan, who was booked for killing an endangered species, the rest were charged with unlawful assembly.
No amenities for Salman in Jodhpur jail
Sources in Jodhpur Central Jail confirm that the room lacks all kinds of amenities. The actor has been kept in a cell close to that of Asaram bapu. There is definitely no cooler or AC and it is just like other simple prison cells.
Film director Subhash Ghai expresses his disappointment at verdict
Salman Khan arrives at Jodhpur Central Jail, will undergo medical test soon
Bishnoi eyewitness nailed the actor
The Bishnoi community continued the fight for 20 years and are celebrating the verdict. The perseverance and determination for the fight stems from the fact that the black buck is an integral part of the Bishnoi culture. While many may criticise the verdict as the court trying to set a strong precedence, the Bishnoi Sabha, which has been the primary complainant in this case, has also decided to appeal against the acquittal of the other four actors. The Bishnois, a prosperous and influential group residing primarily in Rajasthan, are unwilling to forget and forgive Salman for his alleged crimes, especially his acquittal in the chinkara poaching case.
Salman should be given relief, he has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan
Jodhpur Jail houses several high-profile convicts
Salman Khan is likely to be housed with self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who was sent to jail after being convicted of rape, and allegedly received preferential VIP treatment in prison. Another convict housed in the same prison is Rajsamand killer Shambhulal Regar, who, even after being jailed for murdering a Muslim labourer, was making videos from inside the jail. Other inmates include some hardened terrorists from Kashmir who were recently shifted out from Srinagar jail.- CNN-News18
Members of Bishnoi community celebrate outside the jail
'Happy with the judgment': Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh told CNN-News18: "We are happy with the judgment. I haven't read the complete order. Salman Khan has been given a five year simple imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. If he files an appeal and the court considers it, then he can get the bail."
'Demand maximum punishment for Salman': Bishnoi Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad
Speaking to ANI, Bishnoi Tigers Vanya Evam Paryavaran Sanstha state chief Rampal Bhawad said: "We'll analyse the judgement. We want an immediate appeal to be filed against those who have been acquitted and we also demand maximum punishment for Salman Khan."
Salman Khan's quantum of punishment yet to be pronounced
Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they have asked for the maximum punishment (of six years) and that the quantum is yet to be pronounced.
Bishnoi Sabha to appeal against acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, Sonali Bendre
CNN-News18 reported that one of the parties to the case, Bishnoi Sabha, has decided to appeal against the acquittal of the four co-accused in the black buck poaching case.
Salman's counsel arguing for early probation
Arguments for quantum of sentence is currently underway in the Jodhpur court. Salman's counsel are arguing for early probation, reports have said.
Salman Khan faces maximum 6 years in jail
Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act carries maximum punishment of six years and minimum one-year jail term. The prosecution has demanded maximum punishment for Salman Khan. The actor will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
Salman convicted under Section 9 and 51 of Wildlife Protection Act. Maximum sentence under the law is six years
Entry of media and lawyers inside courtroom restricted
According to reports, the court has not allowed anyone from the media or the lawyer fraternity not connected to the case enter the court.
Salman arrives with bodyguard Shera
All actors are in attendance in the court. Security is heavily beefed up outside the court premises after Salman received a death threat. Salman arrived with his bodyguard Shera at the Jodhpur court. The hearing is expected to begin shortly.
If convicted Salman Khan will be sent to Jodhpur Central Jail
If convicted today, Salman Khan and others will be taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, which currently houses three high-profile inmates — Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal. The latter two are accused in the Bawri Devi case and the Rajasthan hacking case, respectively.
Race 3 director Remo D'Souza hoping for favourable verdict
Speaking to CNN-News18, Race 3 director Remo D'Souza said the entire cast and crew was looking forward to the closure of the 19-year-old case with a favourable verdict. "Salman never talks about the case while shooting for his films. Same was the case during Abu Dhabhi schedule of Race 3, after which the actor left for the verdict. The unit and everyone associated to his big Eid release are hoping for a closure to this long stretched case with a favourable verdict," D'Souza said.
'Will wait for court's order before commenting': Public prosecutor
According to News18, Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh said that they will wait for the court's verdict before commenting. "We shall wait for the court's order. It will be inappropriate for me to say anything now," he was quoted as saying.
Judge arrives in Jodhpur court ahead of verdict
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri has reached the Jodhpur court, reported CNN-News18. The court will be pronouncing its verdict in the black buck poaching case, involving actors Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan and others.
'If found guilty, equal punishment for Saif, Neelam, Sonali'
Speaking to, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sanali Bendre's lawyer said: "If they are found guilty, then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years and minimum one year."
Jodhpur: Police personnel deployed outside Jodhpur court ahead of verdict in Blackbuck poaching case. Saif Ali Khan,Neelam & Sonali Bendre's lawyer says,'if they are found guilty then there is equal punishment for all. Maximum punishment will be for six years & minimum one year.'
Salman Khan charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is charged under Section 9 read with Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 along with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code.
Section 9 prohibits the hunting of certain animals listed in the Act. A black buck is one of the animals protected by it. Section 51 allows the court to sentence those found guilty to imprisonment between one to six years along with a fine of at least Rs 5,000.
Fan misbehaves with actor Tabu upon her arrival in Jodhpur
According to a report, a fan forcibly made his way into the security guards' circle and misbehaved with the actor. The bouncers, however, immediately pushed him back, steering him clear off Tabu's way. No official complaint has been filed yet.
Salman Khan could face up to six years in prison
Actor Salman Khan and the other accused are charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. The maximum punishment under Section 51 is up to six years in prison.
What the Salman Khan's defence says:
Refuting the prosecution's allegations, Salman Khan's counsel HM Saraswat said there were several loopholes in the prosecutor's story and that it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt.
“Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case," he said.
"It even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such an investigation cannot be trusted," Saraswat said.
Salman Khan, others accused charged under Wildlife (Protection) Act
Salman Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.
No mobile phones, selfies allowed inside prison: Jodhpur jail official
Salman Khan cooperated with investigation: actor's lawyer Mahesh Bora
Speaking to reporters outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, Salman Khan's chief counsel Mahesh Bora said that they argued the actor has cooperated with authorities throughout. "He has been facing these charges for the last 20 years. He has not misbehaved and has cooperated with the investigation," Bora said.
The prosecution on Saturday argued that Salman Khan's bail plea application should be rejected on the basis of eyewitness accounts, which they said proves the actor's guilt in killing two blackbucks in October 1998. The defense counsel, on the hand, argued that the eyewitness accounts are not true and filled with several discrepancies.
Pray that Salman Khan is freed soon, verdict too harsh: Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha, a close family friend of Salman's family, said that the verdict was too harsh, reported News18. "With due respects to the legal process and to the honourable judge, I feel Salman has suffered enough in this case. What is his crime? And it's not just a five-year sentence that seems very harsh to me. It is actually twenty years since Salman has been in and out of Jodhpur courts and prison. Plus the five years that the Honourable Judge has awarded him now. So it's, in reality, a total of 25 years' sentence," he said.
Prosecution reads out eyewitness account before court
The prosecution, representing the Bishnoi community, has argued that the rural court's verdict should not be suspended. Reports said the prosecution read out eyewitness Poonamchand Bishnoi's account that prove that Salman Khan killed the two blackbucks beyond reasonable doubt, reports said.
Crowds gathered outside Jodhpur Session Court
Salman Khan's fans and members of the Bishnoi community have gathered outside the Jodhpur Session Court where the actor's bail plea is currently underway.
Salman Khan's veiled admissions in past indicate he foresaw conviction in blackbuck case
In 2008, Salman had confessed to Koel Purie on India Today, “I was not the one who shot,” adding that there was “a long story there.” During the same interview, he had cryptically stated, “I am not the kind to start crying in front of the TV camera. If I have to go to jail, I will go with a blank face because that's my destiny and if possible, only I can change it. If I had done any uncool thing, I know I will have to suffer. But if I haven't I know I will get out of it."
Salman’s veiled references to being innocent of shooting the blackbuck has led to much speculation as to who else could have done it, writes Archita Kashyap.
Salman Khan's sisters reach court
Bollywood actor Salman Khan's sisters, Arpita and Alvira, have arrived at the Jodhpur court where the second day of arguments in the bail plea hearing will continue.
Temporary relief for Salman Khan
District and Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to hear Salman's bail plea today. The routine transfer of judges will not impact the bail plea, say reports.
Judge arrives in Jodhpur court
This too shall pass: Preity Zinta
After meeting Salman Khan in the Jodhpur jail, Zinta tweeted on Saturday, saying "This too shall pass"
Preity Zinta visits Salman Khan in jail
After Salman's conviction, his Hum Saath Saath Hain co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam left Jodhpur immediately. On Friday, actor Preity Zinta flew to Jodhpur to meet Khan who has worked with her on Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Heroes, Jaan-E-Mann and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke among others, reported News18.
RECAP: What did Salman Khan's defense counsel argue over second post-mortem report of blackbucks?
The defense counsel had argued in the court that such a hole could be made using burnt coal but failed to establish the same, leading the court to conclude that it was gun shot. The defence had also argued the pellets recovered from Salman did not corroborate the story of the prosecution.
The first post-mortem report had ruled out the gunshot injury and the defence stuck to this report.
Though, the medical board had advised to send the skin of the blacbuck carcasses for FSL examination, the investigator did not do so, a point, which was raised by the defence in its arguments.
But magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri went on to rule that Salman Khan had killed two endangered blackbucks using a gun and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.
Second post-mortem report of two blackbucks plays crucial role in Salman Khan's conviction
The second post-mortem report of the two blackbucks played a key role in proving that the animals had died of gunshots, as the trial court, while convicting Salman Khan, mentioned that it has been proved beyond doubt that the Bollywood superstar had shot them.
The medical board report stated that there were holes, one inch in diameter, in the bones of blackbuck carcasses and this could be caused by shots fired from a gun. Relying on this report, the trial court refused to admit the argument of the defense that the hole had been made by the investigator using a charred piece of coal just to establish the story of poaching and frame Salman in the case. - PTI
Upto judge's discretion if he wants to continue hearing the plea or not: Bishnoi community's lawyer
Salman Khan likely to speak to mother at 8 am
According to News18, Bollywood actor Salman Khan will speak to his mother over phone at 8 am. He will make an STD call from jail office.
It is up to the judge to decide if he wants to continue the hearing or not: lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi
Speaking to CNN-News18, lawyer Mahipal Bishnoi said that in case a judge is transferred, matters of urgent importance such as bail applications can be heard by the judge. But it also depends on the judge's discretion if he wants to continue hearing arguments.
RECAP: Judge asks Salman's lawyers to produce previous case records
In his arguments during the bail plea hearing on Friday, defense counsel Mahesh Bora said there were various loopholes in the investigation. He argued that no investigation in any of the cases of poaching proved that Salman used firearms. "We have argued that the eyewitness in the case was not reliable," Bora told reporters outside the courthouse.
The public prosecutor reportedly argued that the defense must bring forth documents proving the same. As a result, the magistrate Ravindra Kumar Joshi sought previous records of the case from the rural court and Rajasthan High Court. The arguments will continue in court on Saturday. However, it is uncertain till what time they will extend.
Judge who sentenced Salman Khan to five years in prison transferred
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, who on Thursday had sentenced Salman Khan to five years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000, was transferred overnight on Friday in a major reshuffle of Rajasthan's judicial officers as ordered by the high court, reported NDTV. Khatri will be replaced by Samrendra Singh Sikarwar, who is the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Udaipur.
No clarity on who will hear Salman Khan's bail plea hearing today
Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi to be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara
Ahead of Salman Khan's bail hearing on Saturday, Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred overnight, along with 87 other district judges. He has been transferred from Jodhpur to Siroh. According to NDTV, he will be replaced by Chandra Kumar Songara, district and sessions judge of Bhilwara.
Judge, scheduled to hear Salman Khan's bail plea, transferred overnight
The Jodhpur District and Sessions judge, who was scheduled to continue hearing the bail plea of convicted actor Salman Khan on Saturday, was transferred by the Rajasthan High Court overnight, reported The Times of India. Sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi was transferred along with 87 other district judges, the report said.
Salman Khan's bail hearing to continue today
The Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday decided to defer proceedings in Bollywood actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing to Saturday. The actor, who was convicted by the trial court on Thursday and sentenced to five years in prison in a 1998 blackbuck poaching case, spent a second night in the Jodhpur Central Jail. The district and sessions court in Jodhpur had heard arguments on the suspension of sentence and bail application before deferring the matter till Saturday.
Salman Khan's success won't be affected: How time, PR have helped superstar
The great Indian rope trick, the ultimate tamasha pales in front of the life and times of Salman Khan, writes Gautam Chintamani. Despite being someone who stands guilty of slaughtering mute animals, believed to have run over sleeping humans, and allegedly beating women, Salman Khan’s popularity, oddly enough, only increases with each visit to the court. His life, much like his career, has been one that has gone beyond the realm of reason and accountability.Today, in addition to being a large-hearted man who asks if you are being human enough, Khan is also a great unifier of people divided by borders such as India and Pakistan or India and China; like Sanjay ‘Munnabhai’ Dutt’s Gandhigiri, Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan is not a film character but a state of mind.
Here's what has happened so far after Salman Khan was convicted on Thursday:
RECAP: In 201-page verdict, judge says jail term is fair given actor's clout, gravity of offence
Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri, in his 201-page verdict, said that since the culprit is an actor and has a substantial following, his actions are observed and followed by the masses.
"The accused (Salman Khan) is a popular actor whose deeds are followed by people. Despite this, the accused hunted two blackbucks. It is not justified to give Salman Khan the benefit of probation in view of the manner in which he hunted by shooting two innocent, moot black bucks that come under the purview of the Wildlife Conservation Act," the verdict said.
Khatri said that,"... considering the rising number of cases of illegal hunting of wildlife animals, looking at the circumstances of the case and gravity of the offence, giving the benefit of Probation of Offender Act does not appear justified."
RECAP: Salman Khan convicted in Kankani blackbuck poaching case
On Thursday, (5 April, 2018), the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) sentenced Salman Khan to five-year imprisonment under the Wildlife Protection Act for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani in October 1998. The court acquitted his Bollywood colleagues Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre and a local, Dushyant Singh, giving them the "benefit of doubt" for the incident.
RECAP: Salman Khan and Arms Act case
The court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (Jodhpur Rural) acquitted Salman Khan of the charges under Sections 3/25 and 27 of the Arms Act on 18 January, 2017. Salman Khan was booked for possessing an unlicensed .22 rifle and a .32 revolver and using them to poach two blackbucks. The state government moved the sessions court on 7 March, 2017 challenging the trials court's order of acquittal.
12:06 (IST)
Details of cases against Salman Khan in Jodhpur
Salman Khan was first sentenced to one-year imprisonment on 17 February, 2006 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for killing two Chinkara (Indian gazelle), Rajasthan's state animal, at Bhawad village near Jodhpur on the night of 26-27 September, 1998. The sessions court later suspended the sentence on 10 March, 2006.
The actor was awarded a five-year jail term on 10 April, 2006 under Section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for hunting one blackbuck, a protected animal, at Ghoda Farm near Jodhpur's Mathania village on the night of 28-29 September, 1998. Three days later the sessions court granted him bail in the case. After the same court rejected the defense plea to suspend the sentence on 24 August, 2007, Salman Khan surrendered before the court on 26 August, 2007 and was sent to the Jodhpur jail. He was granted bail by the Rajasthan High Court on 31 August, 2007.
After almost eight years, on 25 July, 2016, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman Khan in both the poaching cases in which he was convicted by the trial court (in February 2006 and April 2006). The state government later appealed against Salman Khan's acquittals by the high court and filed a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court in October, 2016.
RECAP: Ex-Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar upset at conviction of 'friend' Salman Khan
"Really sad to see my friend Salman Khan sentenced for five years, but the law must take its course and we got to respect the decision of honourable court of India," former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar said.
"I still think punishment is too harsh, but my heart goes to his family and fans. I am sure he will be out soon," Akhtar tweeted.
Arguments to continue tomorrow, says public prosecutor
The order was reportedly deferred because Judge Ravinder Kumar Joshi asked for records from previous cases judged by the rural court and high court, the prosecutor told CNN-News18. The arguments will proceed on Saturday. However, it is uncertain till what time they will extend.
Bail plea hearing to continue tomorrow
The defense counsel reportedly argued that there were discrepancies in the key witnesses' statements. Following this, the public prosecutor argued that the defence bring forth these documents. The judge has ordered Salman Khan's lawyers to produce the relevant documents in the Jodhpur court on Saturday.
11:26 (IST)
Salman Khan to spend another night in jail
The order will be pronounced at 10:30 am on Saturday, which means that the actor will have to spend another night in the Jodhpur Central Jail.
Argued circumstances relied upon by trial court discarded by Rajasthan HC, says Salman Khan's lawyer
"The case has been argued. It has been posted for tomorrow. We argued that the circumstances relied upon by the trial court were already discarded by the Rajasthan High Court," said Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora to reporters.
Salman Khan's bail order reserved till tomorrow
The Jodhpur court reserved its order on actor Salman Khan's bail plea till Saturday. According to reports, the arguments were brief.
Timeline of case proceedings against Salman Khan (2003-2006)
11:10 (IST)
Here's a timeline of all the legal proceedings against Salman Khan (1998-2002)
Salman Khan's bail plea hearing begins
Actor Salman Khan's bail plea hearing has begun inside the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday morning. The actor was convicted in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday. Five other co-accused — Bollywood actors Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and local Dushyant Singh.
Bollywood stands by Salman Khan, hopes for relief
The Hindi film industry erupted with outrage and concern as Salman Khan was on Thursday sentenced to five years in jail for killing endangered blackbucks, with many of his colleagues stressing that the successful actor had been punished because he was a star. As the 52-year-old actor's friends and colleagues reacted with shock over the jail term for the superstar in the 1998 poaching case, director Subhash Ghai said Khan was likely to appeal to a higher court.
RECAP: 'Salman Khan sentenced because he's a minority,' says Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Asif
Pakistan foreign minister Khwaja Asif says that actor Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur court on Thursday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case because he is a member of the minority community.
"Salman has been sentenced because he's a minority," the Pakistan foreign minister told Geo News during his appearance in the channel's programme Capital Talk.
"Maybe if he belonged to the religion of the ruling party of India he would not have been given such a harsh sentence and the court might have been lenient with him," Asif added.
'Getting death threats,' says Salman Khan's lawyer
"I am getting death threats. The message said 'Salman Khan ka case ko chodh dijiye, warna goli maarenge'," said Mahesh Bora, the convicted actor's lawyer.
Will argue witness statements cannot be relied upon: Salman Khan's lawyer ahead of bail hearing
Speaking to reporters outside the Jodhpur Sessions Court, Salman Khan's lawyer Mahesh Bora said that the team's argument will be that the witness statements are not reliable. He also expressed confidence that the actor will be granted bail on Friday itself.
Salman Khan's sisters, bodyguard Shera reach Jodhpur court premises
Convicted actor Salman Khan's sisters and bodyguard Shera were seen entering the Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday morning ahead of the Bollywood star's bail plea hearing at 10.30 am.