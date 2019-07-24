Sakshi Dhoni's company entered into 'sham' deals with Amrapali Group, auditors tell SC after judgment on troubled real estate firm

Soon after the Supreme Court's judgment regarding the Amrapali Group, forensic auditors informed the apex court that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi's companies had entered into "sham" deals with Amrapali. Reports said that the auditors claimed that Amrapali "diverted money" to Dhoni's firms — Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and Amrapali Mahi Developers Private Limited.

Sakshi is one of the directors of the Amrapali Mahi company, while Dhoni owns "major" stakes in Rhiti, Outlook reported. CNN-News18 also quoted the auditors as saying that money was sent to the two companies by the Amrapali group.

They were further quoted by Outlook as saying, "We feel that home buyers money has been diverted illegally and wrongly to Rhiti Sports Management Private Limited and should be recovered."

Dhoni, who was the brand ambassador for the Amrapali Group for at least six years before he quit in 2018, reportedly sought to recover Rs 150 crore from the firm and alleged that he hadn't been paid for years.

Cracking its whip on errant builders for breaching the trust reposed by home buyers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday cancelled the registration of Amrapali Group under the real estate law RERA, and ousted it from its prime properties in the NCR by nixing the land leases.

The judgment, which is first of its kind, may have far-reaching consequences and impact across the country on other realtors like Unitech and Jaypee, which are facing similar litigation in the top court from hassled home buyers for not handing over possession of flats on time despite being paid the hard-earned money of people.

The apex court, which directed a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged money laundering by realtors, provided relief to over 42,000 home buyers of Amrapali group with the verdict.

It directed the state-run National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the stalled projects of the realtor, whose directors Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar are behind the bars on the top court's order.

With inputs from agencies