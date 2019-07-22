Sadhvi Pragya 'challenging' Narendra Modi's words, she belongs to upper caste: Asaduddin Owaisi hits out at toilet remark

Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur over her comment that she was not elected to be an MP to clean toilets, saying, "She is challenging what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to preach and is saying that since she hails from an upper caste, those who clean toilets are not her equals."

According to an India Today report, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi taunted Thakur's remark saying, "She praised Nathuram Godse and talked about Hemant Karkare. She also wants the caste system to be prevalent in India. How will you create a new India like this?"

At a time when leaders in the Modi government are doing everything possible to make Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan a success, Thakur during an interaction with BJP workers in Sehore on Sunday said, "We were not elected to get your drains cleaned. We were not made to get your toilets cleaned. We will do all the work for which we have been elected."

#WATCH BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur in Sehore: Hum naali saaf karwane ke liye nahi bane hain. Hum aapka shauchalaya saaf karne ke liye bilkul nahi banaye gaye hain. Hum jis kaam ke liye banaye gaye hain, vo kaam hum imaandaari se karenge. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/VT4pcGKkYx — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

Her comment came in response to a grievance raised by a BJP worker over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area.

Thakur, who successfully contested the Lok Sabha elections against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal constituency, has been in news several times in the recent past for making controversial statements, like that on her support for Godse, who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi her remark on Maharashtra ATS chief Karkare who died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

