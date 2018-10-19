Sabarimala temple LIVE updates: Kerala IGP said that the police force were helpless in the face of the protest as using force was not an option. He said that they had no option after the head priest said that he will shut down the temple. "Stopping the pooja would have been a ritualistic disaster," the police officer said.
The head priest of the Sabarimala temple told CNN-News18 that the he will be forced to lock down the temple and hand over the keys to the temple managers of women between the age group of 10 and 50 years try to force their way in. The priests have completed the morning pooja, however, doubts looms large over whether the evening pooja can take place in view of the ongoing standoff.
Two women have reached within 200 metres of the Lord Ayyappa shrine, the farthest any woman between 10 to 50 years of age has ever come to the celibate deity's shrine. However, obstructing their way are around 250 male devotees who are lying down to prevent women from violating their faith, which in direct conflict with the recent Supreme Court order.
Kerala government makes a U-turn on its stand on women's entry following the latest showdown. The Kerala government's Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government had no obligation to protect the rights of activists merely turning up to stage a show of strength at a place of worship. He said the government will only protect real devotees turning up to pray to the devotee.
"We are here to carry on the verdict of the Supreme Court. We are not here to harm you (devotees). So please cooperate with us. We are also Lord Ayyappa devotees but we have to protect faith and law too," Kerala IGP tells protesters
Word that two women, a journalist and a devotee, are trying to trek up to the hill shrine, scores of Lord Ayyappa devotees have begin converging around the shrine. While some protesters are moving towards the woman — who are around Marakoottam, 2 km away from the shrine — another group is about to enter the temple and will try to block their entry.
Another woman under the age of 50 is trying to reach the Sannidhanam. Donning the traditional black robes and irumudi on her head, the woman has reached Sabarideepam, a place merely 2 kilometres from the main temple. However, unlike the Andhra journalist, this devotee does not seem to be wearing the protection gear.
Kavita, an Andhra Pradesh-based journalist, is at the moment climbing her way to Sabarimala under tremendous police protection. She is wearing complete police riot gear including helmets. Inspector General of Police S Sreejith is leading the police party. She claims she wants to report from Sannidhanam.
Amid mounting protest in Kerala against the entry of women of menstrual age into Sabarimala temple, the Travancore Devaswom Board will meet on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram to find an amicable solution to the row.
Ahead of the meeting, the TDB, which administers the hill shrine, on Thursday said it was ready for any sort of compromise to end the stand-off. TDB president A Padmakumar said the board has always taken a stand that it was ready for any sort of compromise to end the protest and bring normalcy.
"We are not for any politics over the issue," he told reporters.
Seeking to reach out to devotees opposing entry of women of all age groups, he asked if the protests would end if the TDB files a review plea in the Supreme Court against its verdict.
The meeting is being held after consensus eluded a crucial meeting of stakeholders called by the board last week to resolve the vexed issue of entry of women of all age groups into the shrine in the wake of the apex court judgment.
However, TDB, which manages over 1,200 temples in the state, including the Lord Ayyappa Temple, had said talks with the stakeholders would continue to find a solution.
Last week's meeting attended by various stakeholders of the shrine, including temple tantri (head priest), the Pandalam royal family, 'Ayyappa Seva Samajam' and 'Yoga Kshema Sabha', had failed to arrive at an agreement as the TDB stuck to its stand of not going for a review plea.
Representatives of the Pandalam royal family had walked out as TDB refused to concede their demand to take a decision on filing the review plea on Tuesday itself.
However, the TDB president had said the meeting was not a "failure" and the board wanted to settle the issue and go ahead with the talks with the people concerned again.
The Sabarimala temple, located on the mountain ranges of the ecologically fragile Western Ghats, opened on Thursday for the first time after the recent apex court order, allowing entry of women of all age groups there.
The shrine will close on 22 October after the five-day monthly puja during the Malayalam month of Thulam.
Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 12:02 PM
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accuses govt of helping BJP and RSS
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the government of helping the BJP and RSS to create law and order problem. The government and the police are giving them fuel. The government had tried to complicate the issue from the beginning. The inept handling of the situation by the government and the police are responsible for the tense situation in the state. He said that the police remained inactive while protesters from the BJP stopped vehicles and checked them, but today they escorted activists to the shrine.
I am not an activist, want to pray to Lord Ayyappa, says third woman devotee trying to reach shrine
Mary, a 46-old woman, who works in Sharjah, has come forward to visit the temple without police protection. She said she is not an activist and had come to go to the temple with full devotion. She said that she had visited places of worship of all religions. Mary has not informed the police about her plan to go to the temple. She had come to Pampa with the intention of visiting the temple six months back but could not go.

Mary, however, is not carrying the 'irumudi' which is pre-requisite for climbing the 18 holy steps.
Mary, however, is not carrying the 'irumudi' which is pre-requisite for climbing the 18 holy steps.
Third woman reaches Pampa in efforts to take darshan, police tries to dissuade her
Another women 46 year old Mary Sweety is now attempting to trek to Sabarimala. However, the state police trying to deter her because its so unsafe at the moment. The police personnel have asked her to remain inside the control room till the IGP returns. He will take a further call on whether to escort her or to ask her to go back.
We were helpless, says Kerala IGP after requesting 2 women to turn back from shrine
Kerala IGP said that the police force were helpless in the face of the protest as using force was not an option.
"We had brought them (journalist Kavitha Jakkal and woman activist Rehana Fatima) till temple premises but tantri and priest refused to open temple for them. While we were waiting, tantri informed me that if we attempt to take the women ahead they would close the temple. It would have been a ritualistic disaster had the pooja stopped."
"We took them up to temple and gave them protection but 'darshan' is something which can be done with consent of priest. We will give them whatever protection they want on their way back,' Kerala IG S Sreejith said.
Darshan resume in Sabarimala after two women decide to turn back from shrine
The priests called off their protest after the two women who had almost made it to the shrine agreed to abort their journey. The protesting devotees also resumed the normal prayers after the women headed back to their homes.
Will take law in our hands if govt tries to escort another women to Sabarimala: BJP leader Surendran
Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Surendran said that one of the women was given police shield and uniform. "Who has given this to the women. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must explain. The government is trying to create provocation deliberately. They are challenging the Ayyappa devotees. The government is trying to implement its agenda. We will not allow this. Sabarimala is not a place for this," Surendran said.
"If the government is trying to implement its agenda in Sabarimala we will prevent it even by taking law into our hand. The government had earlier said that it will not take any women to Sabarimala. It is now taking them even giving the police unifrom to a woman," Surendran added.
'Giving up plan to enter shrine because my life is under threat,' says second woman trying to enter shrine
The second woman trying to enter the shrine said that she was returning as there is a threat to her life and property. "My house at Kochi has been attacked. The situation at Sabarimala now is not suitable for the entry of women to the temple," she told Mathrubhumi channel.
'Happy with protection provided, will try to come back again,' says journalist trying to enter shrine
While on her way back from Sabarimala, journalist Kavitha told CNN-News18 said that she was happy with the protection she got. She also said that she will try to come back later.
"I am happy with the arrangements that we got. I feel that I am a winner. We will try to come back again," Kavitha said. She said that the only reason she was turning back from the shrine was becasue there were small children also present there.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala headed to meet the Governor now
Kerala IGP confirms two women trying to enter shrine won't force entry, says they will be escorted back safely
The two women - a journalist and a devotee -who were stopped 500 metres away from the 18 holy steps have agreed to return back. The main priest have informed police that temple rituals will be closed if the women are allowed entry to the temple. The two women will receive police protection on their way back to the base camp.
Kerala IGP Sreejith told media that the two women who reached the hill top have agreed to return without entering the temple. He said he had discussed with them the situation prevailing in the hill top and they agreed to cooperate. They have some concerns about returning. We will solve them and take them back safely
Two women en route shrine agree to turn around after hour-long showdown
Will shut down temple and pooja if women force their way into shrine, says head priest
Kerala governor summons DGP after standoff at shrine; priests join protest
Kerala governor Palanisamy Sathasivam called the state's DGP Lokanath Behera for a meeting amid an ongoing standoff at the Sabarimala shrine. The DGP briefed the governor about the situation in a meeting that lasted almost 30 minutes.
35 priests descend the 18 steps to sit on unprecedented protest
At least 35 priests of the Sabarimala shrine are sitting in protest. The priests have not stopped the pooja in the temple, but all the assisting priests are sitting below the 18 holy steps to protest the women's entry.
Two women enroute Sabarimala shrine asked to wait in office while police officials decide their next step
Women activists shouldn't come here just to prove a point: Kerala minister
Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the shrine is only for devotees of Lord Ayyappa and activists should not use a place of worship only to make a point. He said that the state government was duty bound to give protection to true devotees wishing to visit the shrine.
Second woman en route shrine identified as Rehana Fathima; protesters attack her home in Kochi
The second women making her way to the Sabarimala shrine has been identified as activist Rehana Fathima. The woman's house in the Panampilly Nagar in Kochi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants about an hour ago. The Kerala Police has reached her property and is in the process of dispersing the angry protester
Protesting devotees block sabarimala entrance; police tries to handle situation peacefully
An angry group of Sabarimala devotees are, however, grouped at the entrance of the pathway that leads to the temple. The protesters lied down bare chest to stop the police party escorting women to the shrine. Following this, the Kerala IGP requested the devotees to remain calm. He said that we don't want to do this by trampling upon you and promised the devotees to find an alternate solution.
"Police will not create any issue in Sabarimala and we don't want a confrontation with you devotees. We are only following the law. I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation: Inspector General S Sreejith to devotees," he said.
Kerala govt makes U-turn, says not obliged to protect activists staging show of strength at shrine
Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran indicated that the police may fall back as he claimed that the govermnment had no obligation to protect the rights of activits. He said that while the Supreme Court judgment stands above everything else, the state was alos responsible for protecting the faith of its people.

Surendran said that the state had no responsibility towrds activists merely trying to use the shrine as a place to stage their show of strength.
Surendran said that the state had no responsibility towrds activists merely trying to use the shrine as a place to stage their show of strength.
Kerala IG decides to pull back police party after consultation with government
According to latest reports, the Kerala IGP consulted the government officials after the protesters refused to relent despite the police's appeal. He said that we don't want to trample upon you or hurt you in any way.
"Police will not create any issue in Sabarimala and we don't want a confrontation with you devotees. We are only following the law. I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation: Inspector General S Sreejith to devotees
Protesters unrelenting despite Kerala IGP's appeal; police party decides to turn back
We are also Lord Ayyappa devotees, but must protect law and faith, says Kerala IGP appeals to protesters
Historic moment at Sabarimala as 2 women reach near Nadapandhal
An unprecedented moment is unfolding near the Sabarimala shrine as two women from the menstruating age group has reached Nadapandhal just ahead of the small flight of stairs that finally lead to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. This is the farthest any woman between the age of 10 and 50 has managed to come since the Supreme Court allowed all women to access the shrine.
'Won't close shrine even if women enter': Sabarimala tantri dismisses rumours but urges women not to violate tradition
The Sabarimala temple head priest, Kandaru Rajeevaru, on Thursday dismissed reports that the family planned to close down the Lord Ayyappa temple if women entered it to offer prayers, reported Deccan Chronicle.
However, the priest appealed to women belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam.
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac blames BJP for blocking women's entry to Sabarimala
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying incite the ongoing showdown near the Sabarimala shrine. Speaking to India Today TV, Isaac said that at least 80 percent of the goons gathered near the shrine.
He alleged that the real devotees are nowhere near the shrine, and the BJP, its youth wing and RSS cadre are actually converging near Sabarimala in huge numbers to incite violence.
Mob of devotees likely to outnumber policemen soon, as merely 25 cops are stationed at shrine
A number of devotees from other states, who were enroute the shrine to offer their prayers, have also gathered to block the women trekking up to the hill shrine. However, even as the women were being escorted by a major party, things may go out of hand at the shrine as here were just around 25 policemen camping at the temple.

With inputs from Naveen Nair and TK Devasia
With inputs from Naveen Nair and TK Devasia
Protesters begin converging near shrine as word about women trekking to Sannidhanam spreads
Huge police party escorts two women trying to reach Sannidhanam
A big police party is taking Kavita and another woman devotee to the Sannidhanam. The police personnel have formed a ring protectig the two women, in case some devotees try to attack them. Kavitha is also wearing anti-riot gear, however, the Kochi-based devotee is dressed in the traditional attire.
Traditionalists caught off guard as two women proceed to Sannidhanam amid heavy police presence
Kavitha, who landed at Pampa base camp on Thursday, had asked the police to enable her to climb in the night itself. However, since it was not safe at night police advised her to begin the climb by 6 am in the morning. Kavitha is is just 2.5 kilometres away from the shrine.
The devotees protesting against women's entry, however, were caught off guard, as only a handful of protesters were present at Pamba and they did not expect anyone to start the trek that early in the morning.
Kochi woman enroute Sabarimala shrine
Woman journalist enroute Sannidhanam amid heavy police protection
Hartal imposed in Kerala after protests at Sabarimala temple, state prepares for potential violent encounters
Kerala is experiencing a statewide shutdown since Wednesday after various Hindu outfits called for a hartal in protest against the Supreme Court's decision to allow women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.
Buses and auto-rickshaws stayed off the road on Thursday. However, stray incidents of stone-pelting on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were reported from some parts of the state, police said. However, private vehicles were plying in some areas.
Police has also imposed Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in four places including Pamba, Sannidhanam to check any kind of protest and violence.
12:02 (IST)
Kerala minister agrees law, women rights violated in Sabarimala, says protesters hired BJP goons
Kerala minister EP Jayarajan told news channels that turning back women from the Sabarimala shrine was a violation of the law and women's rights. He, however, blamed the BJP for the lapses and said that the protesters were not devotees but hooligans hired by the BJP and RSS.
11:55 (IST)
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accuses govt of helping BJP and RSS
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala accused the government of helping the BJP and RSS to create law and order problem. The government and the police are giving them fuel. The government had tried to complicate the issue from the beginning. The inept handling of the situation by the government and the police are responsible for the tense situation in the state. He said that the police remained inactive while protesters from the BJP stopped vehicles and checked them, but today they escorted activists to the shrine.
11:51 (IST)
I am not an activist, want to pray to Lord Ayyappa, says third woman devotee trying to reach shrine
Mary, a 46-old woman, who works in Sharjah, has come forward to visit the temple without police protection. She said she is not an activist and had come to go to the temple with full devotion. She said that she had visited places of worship of all religions. Mary has not informed the police about her plan to go to the temple. She had come to Pampa with
Mary, however, is not carrying the 'irumudi' which is pre-requisite for climbing the 18 holy steps.
11:49 (IST)
Third woman reaches Pampa in efforts to take darshan, police tries to dissuade her
Another women 46 year old Mary Sweety is now attempting to trek to Sabarimala. However, the state police trying to deter her because its so unsafe at the moment. The police personnel have asked her to remain inside the control room till the IGP returns. He will take a further call on whether to escort her or to ask her to go back.
11:40 (IST)
We were helpless, says Kerala IGP after requesting 2 women to turn back from shrine
11:36 (IST)
Darshan resume in Sabarimala after two women decide to turn back from shrine
The priests called off their protest after the two women who had almost made it to the shrine agreed to abort their journey. The protesting devotees also resumed the normal prayers after the women headed back to their homes.
11:21 (IST)
Will take law in our hands if govt tries to escort another women to Sabarimala: BJP leader Surendran
Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Surendran said that one of the women was given police shield and uniform. "Who has given this to the women. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must explain. The government is trying to create provocation deliberately. They are challenging the Ayyappa devotees. The government is trying to implement its agenda. We will not allow this. Sabarimala is not a place for this," Surendran said.
"If the government is trying to implement its agenda in Sabarimala we will prevent it even by taking law into our hand. The government had earlier said that it will not take any women to Sabarimala. It is now taking them even giving the police unifrom to a woman," Surendran added.
11:18 (IST)
Oppostion Leader Ramesh Chennithala meets the Governor
11:12 (IST)
'Giving up plan to enter shrine because my life is under threat,' says second woman trying to enter shrine
The second woman trying to enter the shrine said that she was returning as there is a threat to her life and property. "My house at Kochi has been attacked. The situation at Sabarimala now is not suitable for the entry of women to the temple," she told Mathrubhumi channel.
11:06 (IST)
'Happy with protection provided, will try to come back again,' says journalist trying to enter shrine
While on her way back from Sabarimala, journalist Kavitha told CNN-News18 said that she was happy with the protection she got. She also said that she will try to come back later.
"I am happy with the arrangements that we got. I feel that I am a winner. We will try to come back again," Kavitha said. She said that the only reason she was turning back from the shrine was becasue there were small children also present there.
11:03 (IST)
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala headed to meet the Governor now
10:55 (IST)
Kerala IGP confirms two women trying to enter shrine won't force entry, says they will be escorted back safely
The two women - a journalist and a devotee -who were stopped 500 metres away from the 18 holy steps have agreed to return back. The main priest have informed police that temple rituals will be closed if the women are allowed entry to the temple. The two women will receive police protection on their way back to the base camp.
Kerala IGP Sreejith told media that the two women who reached the hill top have agreed to return without entering the temple. He said he had discussed with them the situation prevailing in the hill top and they agreed to cooperate. They have some concerns about returning. We will solve them and take them back safely
10:53 (IST)
Two women en route shrine agree to turn around after hour-long showdown
10:42 (IST)
Will shut down temple and pooja if women force their way into shrine, says head priest
10:38 (IST)
Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan condemns 'other religious fundamentalists' for trying to destroy Hindu faith
10:34 (IST)
Kerala governor summons DGP after standoff at shrine; priests join protest
Kerala governor Palanisamy Sathasivam called the state's DGP Lokanath Behera for a meeting amid an ongoing standoff at the Sabarimala shrine. The DGP briefed the governor about the situation in a meeting that lasted almost 30 minutes.
10:29 (IST)
35 priests descend the 18 steps to sit on unprecedented protest
At least 35 priests of the Sabarimala shrine are sitting in protest. The priests have not stopped the pooja in the temple, but all the assisting priests are sitting below the 18 holy steps to protest the women's entry.
10:27 (IST)
Two women enroute Sabarimala shrine asked to wait in office while police officials decide their next step
09:56 (IST)
Women activists shouldn't come here just to prove a point: Kerala minister
Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the shrine is only for devotees of Lord Ayyappa and activists should not use a place of worship only to make a point. He said that the state government was duty bound to give protection to true devotees wishing to visit the shrine.
09:38 (IST)
Second woman en route shrine identified as Rehana Fathima; protesters attack her home in Kochi
The second women making her way to the Sabarimala shrine has been identified as activist Rehana Fathima. The woman's house in the Panampilly Nagar in Kochi was vandalised by unidentified miscreants about an hour ago. The Kerala Police has reached her property and is in the process of dispersing the angry protester
09:33 (IST)
Protesting devotees block sabarimala entrance; police tries to handle situation peacefully
An angry group of Sabarimala devotees are, however, grouped at the entrance of the pathway that leads to the temple. The protesters lied down bare chest to stop the police party escorting women to the shrine. Following this, the Kerala IGP requested the devotees to remain calm. He said that we don't want to do this by trampling upon you and promised the devotees to find an alternate solution.
"Police will not create any issue in Sabarimala and we don't want a confrontation with you devotees. We are only following the law. I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation: Inspector General S Sreejith to devotees," he said.
09:21 (IST)
Kerala govt makes U-turn, says not obliged to protect activists staging show of strength at shrine
Kerala Devaswom Board minister Kadakampally Surendran indicated that the police may fall back as he claimed that the govermnment had no obligation to protect the rights of activits. He said that while the Supreme Court judgment stands above everything else, the state was alos responsible for protecting the faith of its people.
Surendran said that the state had no responsibility towrds activists merely trying to use the shrine as a place to stage their show of strength.
09:21 (IST)
Kerala IG decides to pull back police party after consultation with government
According to latest reports, the Kerala IGP consulted the government officials after the protesters refused to relent despite the police's appeal. He said that we don't want to trample upon you or hurt you in any way.
"Police will not create any issue in Sabarimala and we don't want a confrontation with you devotees. We are only following the law. I will be discussing with the higher authorities and brief them on the situation: Inspector General S Sreejith to devotees
09:07 (IST)
Protesters unrelenting despite Kerala IGP's appeal; police party decides to turn back
09:03 (IST)
We are also Lord Ayyappa devotees, but must protect law and faith, says Kerala IGP appeals to protesters
09:02 (IST)
Two women reach within 100 metres of Sabarimala shrine, a human barricade of 250 male devotees only barrier that lies in between
08:54 (IST)
Historic moment at Sabarimala as 2 women reach near Nadapandhal
An unprecedented moment is unfolding near the Sabarimala shrine as two women from the menstruating age group has reached Nadapandhal just ahead of the small flight of stairs that finally lead to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. This is the farthest any woman between the age of 10 and 50 has managed to come since the Supreme Court allowed all women to access the shrine.
08:48 (IST)
'Won't close shrine even if women enter': Sabarimala tantri dismisses rumours but urges women not to violate tradition
The Sabarimala temple head priest, Kandaru Rajeevaru, on Thursday dismissed reports that the family planned to close down the Lord Ayyappa temple if women entered it to offer prayers, reported Deccan Chronicle.
However, the priest appealed to women belonging to the age group of 10-50 who were restricted as per the centuries-old traditions of the shrine, not to come to Sannidhanam.
08:35 (IST)
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac blames BJP for blocking women's entry to Sabarimala
Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying incite the ongoing showdown near the Sabarimala shrine. Speaking to India Today TV, Isaac said that at least 80 percent of the goons gathered near the shrine.
He alleged that the real devotees are nowhere near the shrine, and the BJP, its youth wing and RSS cadre are actually converging near Sabarimala in huge numbers to incite violence.
08:26 (IST)
Police remove Trivandrum-based devotee trying to block women's entry to shrine
The Kerala Police has forcefully removed a Thiruvananthapuram-based devotee, who made an attempt to block the women. The devotee reportedly tried to lie down in the way of the police party trying to escort Kavitha, a woman journalist.
08:15 (IST)
Visuals of devotees flocking towards shrine to stop women from entering temple premise
08:14 (IST)
Mob of devotees likely to outnumber policemen soon, as merely 25 cops are stationed at shrine
A number of devotees from other states, who were enroute the shrine to offer their prayers, have also gathered to block the women trekking up to the hill shrine. However, even as the women were being escorted by a major party, things may go out of hand at the shrine as here were just around 25 policemen camping at the temple.
With inputs from Naveen Nair and TK Devasia
08:10 (IST)
Protesters begin converging near shrine as word about women trekking to Sannidhanam spreads
08:01 (IST)
Huge police party escorts two women trying to reach Sannidhanam
A big police party is taking Kavita and another woman devotee to the Sannidhanam. The police personnel have formed a ring protectig the two women, in case some devotees try to attack them. Kavitha is also wearing anti-riot gear, however, the Kochi-based devotee is dressed in the traditional attire.
07:50 (IST)
Traditionalists caught off guard as two women proceed to Sannidhanam amid heavy police presence
Kavitha, who landed at Pampa base camp on Thursday, had asked the police to enable her to climb in the night itself. However, since it was not safe at night police advised her to begin the climb by 6 am in the morning. Kavitha is is just 2.5 kilometres away from the shrine.
The devotees protesting against women's entry, however, were caught off guard, as only a handful of protesters were present at Pamba and they did not expect anyone to start the trek that early in the morning.
07:47 (IST)
Kochi woman enroute Sabarimala shrine
07:24 (IST)
Woman journalist enroute Sannidhanam amid heavy police protection
07:19 (IST)
Hartal imposed in Kerala after protests at Sabarimala temple, state prepares for potential violent encounters
Kerala is experiencing a statewide shutdown since Wednesday after various Hindu outfits called for a hartal in protest against the Supreme Court's decision to allow women of all age groups to enter the Sabarimala temple.
Buses and auto-rickshaws stayed off the road on Thursday. However, stray incidents of stone-pelting on Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses were reported from some parts of the state, police said. However, private vehicles were plying in some areas.
Police has also imposed Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in four places including Pamba, Sannidhanam to check any kind of protest and violence.