Sabarimala verdict Latest updates: Surprising many, lawyer S Deepak decided to argue on behalf of Lord Ayyappa as a juristic person. Opposing the women's rights activists claim on right to worship, Deepak argued that in Hinduism the deity was personified for its followers and hence it to had a right to remain celibate.
The Supreme Court is expected to answer five main questions raised over the course of eight-day-long hearing, primary among which is whether banning entry of women of a certain age group amounts to discrimination based on gender.
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on 1 August after hearing the matter for eight days.
The bench, which also comprised Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has "some value" in a "vibrant democracy".
The top court's verdict would deal with the petitions filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.
The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on 18 July told the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.
The apex court had on 13 October last year referred the issue to a constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.
Updated Date: Sep 28, 2018 09:21 AM
Highlights
Recap: Sabarimala case verdict at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court verdict will be delivered around 10.30 am. The five-judge constitutional bench hearing the matter comprises of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprises Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The judgment will include four separate opinions given by CJI Misra, Justices Nariman, Chandrachud, and Malhotra,
Is banning entry of women an “essential religious practice” under Article 25? SC to answer today
The Supreme Court in its judgment is expected to address the issue raised by the defence, and hotly contested by women's rights activists. The court is expected to give its opinion on whether or not the temple management can argue that banning the entry of women is an essential religious practice for them, and hence gets protection under Article 25 of the Constitution.
Why are women not allowed in ancient Lord Ayappa temple?
The Sabarimla temple is the shrine of Lord Ayyappa in a "naishtika brahmacharya" (perennial celibate) state. Parties supporting the practice of barring the women in 10-50 years age group from entering the temple had told the court: "It is a unique Ayyappa temple following a religious practice as protected by Article 25(1) on the strength of the religious practice based on the religious belief from time immemorial."
The temple follows a century-old custom of not allowing women in the menstruating age group of 10 to 50 years on the premises as the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is a celibate.
Is banning women from shrine discriminatory? Supreme Court to answer today
The Supreme Court, in its judgment today, is expected to answer several questions raised over the course of eight-day-long hearing. One of the issues the court is expected to address is whether banning the entry of women of certain age group amounts to discrimination.
Kerala govt's stance changed thrice in the case: A look back
The hearing on the challenge to the practice by the five-judge constitution bench had seen Kerala government shifting stands with the change of governments.
Starting 2006, when the matter was first taken to court, the then LDF government had chosen not to oppose the petition and had filed an affidavit supporting the entry of women into the temple.
Subsequently, when the case had come up for hearing in January 2016, the UDF government at the time re-considered the earlier stance and filed an affidavit changing its position on the issue and supporting the ban.
In 2016, when the LDF again took the reins of the state, it first took the view that it will stand by the stance of the UDF government and support the ban on women. However, it later told the court that it is ready to allow women, irrespective of their age, inside the temple.
Judges to express four separate opinions in case
The Supreme Court judgment on the issue relating to fundamental rights of women to pray will comprise of four seperate opinions, one each by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice RF Nariman, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Indu Malhotra,
Five-judge bench to pronounce verdict
The Sabarimala case was in court since 2006, but the argumnts before the constitution bench started only in July this year. The case was heard by a bench presided by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.
The Court had reserved its verdict in the matter on August 8 after hearing it for eight days.
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Friday its verdict on the plea challenging the practice of prohibiting women in 10 to 50 age group from entering the Sabarimla temple having the deity of Lord Ayyappa in a "naishtika brahmacharya" (perennial celibate).
09:21 (IST)
09:02 (IST)
08:54 (IST)
When Lord Ayyappa had a counsel in court: Advocate Sai Deepak turns heads in SC arguing for deity's right to celibacy
To the uninitiated, the Sabarimala case might appear to be a case of curious proportions. However, despite the articulate but queer set of arguments ranging between faith, legality and rhetoric, advocate Sai Deepak still managed to turn heads when he decided to argue on behalf of lord Ayyappa.
Arguing for the deity's rights as a juristic person, he said Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa has rights under Articles 21, 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India, and his right to remain celibate falls under Article 25 and hence, women's entry inside the temple should continue to be restricted.
"The fact that nobody introduced the deity's rights in court or personified the deity's right by giving it a certain flesh-and-blood character, which already exists and is recognised under law, is perhaps why I got a shot in court in terms of an audience," Deepak said.
Deepak submitted a 50-page written submission in court, in which he cited several judgments in this context. "It is evident from the above judgments that Lord Ayyappa, too, has the character of a juristic person under the Hindu law, as recognised by this hon’ble court," the submission says. "Consequently, the deity enjoys rights as a person under article 25(1), 26 and 21. The deity as the 'Owner of His Abode' enjoys the right to privacy under Article 21. This includes the right to preserve his celibate form and... (uphold) his vow of a naisthika brahmacharya."
08:39 (IST)
08:35 (IST)
08:18 (IST)
08:09 (IST)
08:05 (IST)
07:41 (IST)
