When Lord Ayyappa had a counsel in court: Advocate Sai Deepak turns heads in SC arguing for deity's right to celibacy

To the uninitiated, the Sabarimala case might appear to be a case of curious proportions. However, despite the articulate but queer set of arguments ranging between faith, legality and rhetoric, advocate Sai Deepak still managed to turn heads when he decided to argue on behalf of lord Ayyappa.

Arguing for the deity's rights as a juristic person, he said Sabarimala's Lord Ayyappa has rights under Articles 21, 25 and 26 of the Constitution of India, and his right to remain celibate falls under Article 25 and hence, women's entry inside the temple should continue to be restricted.

"The fact that nobody introduced the deity's rights in court or personified the deity's right by giving it a certain flesh-and-blood character, which already exists and is recognised under law, is perhaps why I got a shot in court in terms of an audience," Deepak said.

Deepak submitted a 50-page written submission in court, in which he cited several judgments in this context. "It is evident from the above judgments that Lord Ayyappa, too, has the character of a juristic person under the Hindu law, as recognised by this hon’ble court," the submission says. "Consequently, the deity enjoys rights as a person under article 25(1), 26 and 21. The deity as the 'Owner of His Abode' enjoys the right to privacy under Article 21. This includes the right to preserve his celibate form and... (uphold) his vow of a naisthika brahmacharya."